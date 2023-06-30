Over 40 students at Carthage College were chosen to conduct research with faculty members this summer as part of the 2023 summer undergraduate research experience.

Kenosha County area students involved include:

Iman Deanparvar of Mount Pleasant is conducting research into molecular dynamics simulation study of drug binding to the V122I Transthyretin Variant with professor Kevin Morris.

Juan Gomez-Solis of Kenosha is conducting research into validation of synthetic PVY NO in plants with professor Erin Weber.

Jessica Schultz of Sturtevant is conducting research into development of an enzyme based detection method for PVY with professor Erin Weber.

Wayne Jackson of Kenosha is conducting research into developing inquiry-based engineering lab to foster student learning with professor Kathryn Hasz.

Emma Conran of Kenosha is conducting research into patterns in political polarization with professors Haley Yaple and Landon Gauthier.

Marlena Moore of Kenosha is conducting research into care of the spirit for vulnerable patients with cancer with professor Cheryl Petersen.

Sarah Tuchel of Pleasant Prairie is conducting research into a qualitative study of expert magician’s views on magic and misdirection with professor Anthony Barnhart.

Jordan Wheeler of Kenosha is conducting research into microgravity ullage detection, a NASA flight project with professor Kevin Crosby.

John Cargille of Pleasant Prairie, Sarah Kersten of Kenosha, Carissa Kiehl of Kenosha and Sydney Pelnar of Pleasant Prairie are conducting research into the canopy near-IR observing project, a NASA CubeSat program with professor Kevin Crosby.

Gabriela Carranza of Kenosha and Kevin Totts of Kenosha are conducting research into the fiber optic sensing system, a NASA T2U project with professors Kevin Crosby and Kathryn Hasz.

Karlee De Jesus of Kenosha is conducting research into politics and queerness in 1980s comic books: a study on dykes to watch out for love and rockets and underground zine culture with professor Shannon Brennan.

Skylar Farr of Pleasant Prairie is conducting research into propellant refueling and on-orbit transfer, a NASA flight project with professor Kevin Crosby.