A number of Kenosha County area students received degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commencement exercises Sunday, May 21, in Milwaukee. They included (listed by hometown, with degree):
BRISTOL
Conner Booth, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
Michael Calzaretta, Bachelor of Business Administration
Anthony Savaglio, Bachelor of Business Administration
Emily Thomas, Bachelor of Arts
Grant Thomas, Bachelor of Arts
KENOSHA
Arica Bauer, Bachelor of Arts
Alyssa Carlino, Bachelor of Science
Juan Castro Luna, Bachelor of Business Administration
Bobby Davis, Bachelor of Business Administration
Faith DeVilbiss, Bachelor of Science
Isabel Dizon, Bachelor of Science
Amanda Doherty, Master of Science
Angela Dorsey, Master of Business Administration
Destiny Duhs, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science
Zayne Fani, Bachelor of Business Administration
Eliana Firmani Alcocer, Master of Music
Katie Giebel, Bachelor of Science
Marilyn Grant, Bachelor of Arts
Rachel Johnson, Bachelor of Science
Ethan Krueger, Bachelor of Business Administration
Reid LaBell, Bachelor of Arts
Emily Linn, Bachelor of Science
Kahlen Mudge, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Kendall Needham, Master of Public Health
Sabrina Nikula, School of Education, Master of Science
Bradley Persson, Bachelor of Business Administration
Salman Raheem, Bachelor of Business Administration
Alexa Ramos, Bachelor of Science
James Rettig, Doctor of Nursing Practice
Madison Rios, Bachelor of Arts
Jose Rivera, Master of Science
Anastacia Ryan, Bachelor of Science
Nathan Salvati, Bachelor of Business Administration
Alec Sampson, Bachelor of Science
Megan Setter, Bachelor of Business Administration
Jaskirat Sidhu, Bachelor of Science
Kaylie Siegner, Master of Business Administration
Abigail Stanislawski, Master of Science
Michael Vasarella, Master of Science
Kristy Vigon, Bachelor of Science
Daniella Viirre, Bachelor of Science
Kelly Welz, Bachelor of Science
Luke Westhoff, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
PLEASANT PRAIRIE
Nemanja Asanin, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
Andrea Bennage, Bachelor of Arts
Lexie Bennett, Bachelor of Science
Matteo Cotto, Bachelor of Science
Margaret Del Fava, Bachelor of Arts
Elizabeth Emanuelson, Bachelor of Arts
Kelli Galusha, Bachelor of Business Administration
Ryan Hoerter, Master of Business Administration
Haley Johnson, Master of Science
Keith Leable, Master of Business Administration
Emma Lewis, Master of Social Work
Joanna Mamalakis, Bachelor of Science
Bryan Miletta, Master of Science
Lilyanne Routh, Bachelor of Science
Grace Taber, Bachelor of Science
Erin Vandenbosch, Master of Social Work
Aryanah Visintainer, Bachelor of Science
Faith Wrycha, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Robert Yenerall, Master of Science
SALEM
Brooke Nelson, Master of Science
Charlotte Shanaver, Doctor of Philosophy
TREVOR Kayla Kruczek, Bachelor of Science
Caylee Pearson, Associate of Arts and Sciences