UNIVERSITY OF IOWA

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Three Kenosha County area students graduated from the University of Iowa during spring commencement including: Danielle Bauman of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Emily Anderson of Kenosha with a Doctorate in Medicine; and Jonathan Robshaw of Burlington with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.

Four Kenosha County area students were named to the 2023 spring academic dean’s honor list at the University of Iowa, including: Jacinta Petersen of Bristol; Julia Kryca and Madison Kushner of Kenosha; and Margaret Losch of Pleasant Prairie. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC

TROY, N.Y. — Peter De Smidt of Burlington was named to the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s spring 2023 dean’s honor roll list. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

EDGEWOOD COLLEGE

MADISON — Three Kenosha County area students were named to the 2023 spring academic honor roll list at Edgewood College, including: Jacob Bruns of Pleasant Prairie; Christina Ekkela of Salem; and Payton Meinholz of Burlington. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and are fulltime students.

MORNINGSIDE

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sydney Lueth of Kansasville was among Roadman Scholar students recognized with high academic distinction for the 2022-23 academic year. To be eligible, a student must have completed at least 45 credit hours and have at least a 3.76 grade point average.

SAINT MARY’S (MINN.)

WINONA, Minn. — Augusta Chibras of Kenosha graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree during the April 2023 commencement ceremony. Her parents are David and Stephanie Chirbas.

UW-OSHKOSH

OSHKOSH — Nine Kenosha County area students were named to the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh’s spring 2023 academic honor roll, including:Rachel Castelli, Daniel Grotthuss, Kaitlyn Hupp, Jelani Lawson, Jack Liddicoat, Emma Smith, all of Kenosha; Kylie Gapko of Silver Lake; Dylan Eckhart of Bristol;and Otto Traxinger of Kansasville; To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.3 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Twelve Kenosha County area students were named to the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh’s spring 2023 dean’s list, including: Anamay Del Real, Michael Deluca, Megan Hoffman, Bailey Laird, Brevin Margetson, and Madeline Springer, all of Kenosha; Cory Sparks of Pleasant Prairie; Riese Mosback of Salem; Darrylanne Moreno of Trevor; and Hailey Gallo, Madeline Hershelman and Kaitlyn Morris of Twin Lakes. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.75 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

QUINCY UNIVERSITY

QUINCY, Ill. — Two Kenosha County area students were named to Quincy University’s spring 2023 dean’s list, including Makayla Eckel and Jordan Heeter of Kenosha. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average.

UW-RIVER FALLS

RIVER FALLS — Two Kenosha County area students were named to the University of Wisconsin- River Falls’ spring 2023 dean’s list, including: Brea Fortier of Kansasville and Maddy Toro of Salem. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average.