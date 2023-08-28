NORTHERN MICHIGAN

MARQUETTE, Mich. -- Mitchell Fugate of Kenosha graduated in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science, cum laude, from Northern Michigan University.

MUSIC ACADEMY

EGG HARBOR -- Nicolas Strichartz, of Kenosha spent two weeks in Door County studying at Birch Creek Music Performance Center. Strichartz, a student at Indian Trail High School and Academy, was among 55 other musicians from throughout the country to attend the Big Band Jazz II session during the academy. The center hosts the residential summer music academy for advanced young musicians.

UW-MILWAUKEE

MILWAUKEE -- Florin Saitis of Pleasant Prairie has received a $10,000 scholarship as part of undergraduate research program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center. The scholarships offer students access to the knowledge and skills needed to explore cancer discoveries from the frontlines and pursue careers in cancer research. Saitis is a UW-Milwaukee student marjoing in biological sciences.

CULVER'S SCHOLARSHIP

MADISON -- Erin Bartelson of Burlington has been awarded a $1,000 Culver's 4-H Scholarship, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has announced. Bartelson has been active in her 4-H club in Racine County for 11 years. Her projects include sewing, photography, foods & nutrition, swine, and dairy. She’s held multiple leadership positions including club officer, county junior leader, Racine County 4-H Board of Directors member, Cloverbuds Day Camp Counselor, and delegate to multiple state and national 4-H leadership conferences.

She is graduating from Burlington High School and plans to attend Iowa State University, majoring in Animal Science, with the goal of pursuing her dream to become a veterinarian. She has been involved in National Honor Society, DRIVEN Student Leadership program, and FFA.

UW-EAU CLAIRE

EAU CLAIRE -- The following Kenosha County area students graduated in May from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (listed by hometown, with degree and major):

Bristol: Kelsey Kurylo, Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science; and Madison Zerr, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration.

Kenosha: Julia Arturi, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing; Gianna Hoppenjan, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management' and Alexander Zanotti, Bachelor of Science in Political Science.

New Munster: Riley Noonan, Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies.

Pleasant Prairie: Connor Garland, Bachelor of Science in Economics and Communication; Rachel Ricchio, Bachelor of Arts in Communication; and Alexander Zanotti, Bachelor of Science in Political Science.

Silver Lake: Haley Lamberson, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Management.