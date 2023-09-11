SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Jonathan Greiner of Kenosha was named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2023 dean's list. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are honored.

Southern New Hampshire University named the following Kenosha County area students to the summer 2023 President's List, earning a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term: Antonio Sanchez, Madisyn Kuczenski, Kellie Duncan, Lacy Wyatt, Jeffrey Sexton, Bryan Grienauer and Noah King, all of Kenosha; Matthew Farmer and Mark Ney, both of Burlington; Michael Preston and Tyler Bauer, both of Bristol; and Hailey Hoyt and Jessica Cowand, both of Twin Lakes.

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Connor Wilhelm of Kenosha received his Master of Science degree during summer commencement at the University of Iowa. Wilhelm was a student in the Graduate College whose program of study was Pathology.

COLUMBIA COLLEGE

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Ariana Moore of Kenosha was named to the dean's list for the summer 2023 term at Columbia College. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

AMERICUS, Ga. -- Makaylah Sanders, of Kenosha,began classes at Georgia Southwestern State University on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Makaylah was one of over 500 incoming freshmen.