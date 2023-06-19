To be eligible, students must have at least a 3.2 grade point average and have earned at least 30 credit hours. Named were (listed by hometown)

Honors list

Eight Kenosha County area students have been named to MSOE’s 2023 spring quarter honors list, including: Joseph Rundlett of Pleasant Prairie; Daniel Folos of Twin Lakes; Robert Anderson, Adam Arnold and Mae McSorley of Kenosha; Eric Lehmann of Bristol; Erik Barron of Trevor; and William Dudley of Mount Pleasant. To be eligible, students must have at least a 3.2 grade point average.