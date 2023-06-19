MILWAUKEE — Thirty-two Kenosha County area students have been named to Milwaukee School of Engineering’s 2023 spring academic dean’s list.
To be eligible, students must have at least a 3.2 grade point average and have earned at least 30 credit hours. Named were (listed by hometown)
Kenosha: Edward Nelson, Evan Williams, Chloe Wallach, Amanda Yackley, Ty Anderson, Ryan Giese of Kenosha; Samuele Dolak, Polina Vyucheiskaia, Sofia Ricker, Carson Willms, Ryan LeMay, Chidubem Uchegbu and Jakob Bar-Din
Burlington: Joshua Fay, Brandon Hirschmann, Jack Shoepke, Serra Brehm, Jillian Harkness and Hope Triplett
Pleasant Prairie: Nicholas Stachura and Jaden Samuels
Union Grove: Carson Edquist, Carson Meredith and Samantha Fleischman
People are also reading…
Trevor: Austin Breit and Connor Rutherford
Bristol: Maxwell Matushek
Mount Pleasant: John Cisler
Twin Lakes: Alexander Hyde
Honors list
Eight Kenosha County area students have been named to MSOE’s 2023 spring quarter honors list, including: Joseph Rundlett of Pleasant Prairie; Daniel Folos of Twin Lakes; Robert Anderson, Adam Arnold and Mae McSorley of Kenosha; Eric Lehmann of Bristol; Erik Barron of Trevor; and William Dudley of Mount Pleasant. To be eligible, students must have at least a 3.2 grade point average.