Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha’s annual Bike-to-Work Weeks are returning Saturday, June 3, through Saturday, June 17, County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Mayor John Antaramian have announced.

During Bike-to-Work Weeks, people are encouraged to commute by bicycle, and to experience the beauty of Kenosha County from the seat of a bicycle.

It’s also a time for bicyclists and motorists to bone up on bike safety, and to remember to take precautions to ride and drive safely year-round, Kerkman said.

“Now is the perfect time of the year to get out and explore Kenosha County by bicycle — whether you’re riding to work or just for fun,” Kerkman said. “And it’s also a good time to remember the rules of the road, and to take steps to help keep bicyclists safe on our roads and trails.”

Antaramian also encouraged people to get out on two wheels during these two weeks.

“I hope citizens take this opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy a bike ride,” the mayor said. “Our lakefront parks and paths provide a beautiful setting to go for a ride.”

People who cycle to work during the June 3-17 period are encouraged to enter the Bike-to-Work-Weeks Contest. Riders may submit one entry for each day that they bike to work.

Entries are to be submitted online at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/bikecontest. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes include bicycle-themed clothing, bike equipment, passes to local attractions, and more.

Bike-to-Work Weeks will conclude with an event that the county organizes each year, the Dairy Air Bike Ride. It is a free, organized ride from Silver Lake Park Beach to the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast, to be held this year on the Daniels Dairy Farm II at 1166 240th Ave. in Brighton.

The group ride will begin at 7 a.m., with a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department squad following the back of the pack for safety purposes.

Pre-registration for the ride is encouraged at https://bit.ly/DairyAir2023.

For those who ride or drive there, the Dairy Breakfast will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. on June 18. Breakfast tickets are $10 (free for kids under 6) and are available at the event while supplies last.

Bike-to-Work Weeks are supported by the county executive and mayor, the Kenosha County Board, the Kenosha City Council, the Kenosha Bicycle Ambassadors and the Kenosha County Multiuse Trail Committee. Total Cyclery and Southport Bikes and Boards are also major sponsors.