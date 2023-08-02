Across Kenosha County Tuesday afternoon, families and residents enjoyed free food and giveaways, learned about community resources and met with their local emergency responders during National Night Out.

The national campaign had new local participants this year, with Pleasant Prairie and the Salvation Army hosting their first events. Returning organizations included the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the Shalom Center and Lakeside Lutheran Church.

Close Leo Dagnesi, 6, uses a water gun at the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network's Stormwater Space during National Night Out at the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., Tuesday night. Adley Backhaus, 8, gets her face painted by event volunteer Marie Christenson during the Pleasant Prairie National Night Out event tuesday. Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke and Police Chief David Smetana speak during the 2023 Pleasant Prairie National Night Out event Tuesday evening. 5-year-old Sofia Guzman and 11-year-old Ella Guzman stroll out of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Bearcat at the Salvation Army's National Night Out event Tuesday as Deputy Rolando Ortiz looks on. Kona ice in hand, 8-year-old Abel Sauceda grabs a free cookie during the Pleasant Prairie National Night Out event Tuesday evening.

Pleasant Prairie

Held in Prairie Springs Park, the Pleasant Prairie National Night Out was a surprising success according to Police Chief David Smetana and Fire Chief Craig Roepke.

“We’ve never done it before, it was long overdue,” Roepke said. “With all the challengers and difficulties communities face, getting neighbors together really helps.”

The chiefs encouraged residents to host their own events throughout the summer and reach out to their departments to drop by.

The event included free treats from vendors, a food truck, emergency vehicles, a K9 and drone demonstration and bounce houses.

Both were confident the event would return next year.

“It’s the same with a lot of things we do, making that connection to the community,” Smetana said. “We’re looking to build off this one and hopefully next year it’ll be bigger and better.”

Tracy Backhaus was enjoying the event with her 8-year-old daughter Adley, who got her face painted. She spotted the event online and decided to attend.

“They said everything would be free, and there were the K9 demos and the bounce houses,” Backhaus said. “It’s been fantastic, I’m shocked at all the vendors. It’s just nice they’re having this event, a free event for families.”

Sgt. Mike Algiers was one of many officers strolling around the event, talking with residents. He praised the events.

“This is great, it gives the opportunity for the community to meet their first responders before their time of need and in a friendly environment,” Algiers said.

Salvation Army

The Kenosha Salvation Army also held its first National Night Out event at its community center, 3116 75th St.

It was an evening of surprises, with David Hamilton, auxiliary captain, saying the event had turned out “bigger than expected.”

“We want to be out in the community, and we want people to see the Salvation Army is out in the community and all the other resources available,” Hamilton said.

Information tables and vendors offered a variety of community resources for residents. Kids could climb through a Kenosha Fire Department truck and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Bearcat.

Hamilton hoped the event would also raise awareness about their volunteer opportunities, including their disaster services team.

“Sometimes people want to volunteer but just aren’t aware of opportunities,” Hamilton said. “We welcome them.”

Sgt. Dan Cooper was helping staff the Kenosha Police Department table. It was his first time attending the event, but he was glad to participate.

“It’s a lot bigger than expected, there’s a lot to see,” Cooper said. “It’s important because these events build a relationship with the community. Anytime we can do that, it’s a benefit for everyone.”

With a successful event under their belt, Hamilton said the Salvation Army “has to come back next year."

Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha

Crowds filled the back parking lot of the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., Tuesday night as families, friends and community members arrived for the 14th annual National Night Out in Kenosha. Although the nationwide National Night out has been a decades-long tradition, the Kenosha version did not begin until 2009 in the McKinley school neighborhood in response to gang houses in the area.

Donna Rhodes, gang intervention supervisor for Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services said the original Kenosha event was meant to target gang issues in the McKinley neighborhood, and later moved to the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha in 2011.

"We had people complaining that it was a beautiful neighborhood being ruined by a few houses," Rhodes said. "There was a lot of gang activity in that neighborhood, so we decided to target that neighborhood first."

She said the event allows people to connect with their neighbors, which fosters a greater sense of community and safety in area neighborhoods.

"An event like this allows people to get out and connect with people in their neighborhood," Rhodes said. "An important part of all of this is that when you know who's supposed to be in your neighborhood, you know who's not supposed to be in your neighborhood."

New to the event this year was a "passport" for families and other event goers to take to the 35 tables at the event. the aim was to encourage people to take advantage of the resources at the event. People who visited half the tables were eligible for a free backpack, while supplies lasted. People who visited all of the tables were entered into a raffle for a 50-inch television, Apple Airpods, Beats headphones and two bikes donated by Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton and Kenosha Police Officer Friendly.

One of the resource tables at the event featured Narcan training provided by Kenosha County Public Health. Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said the opportunity to have the training readily available at a public event was significant, given the recent large number of overdose deaths in Kenosha County.

"It could be just anybody, like your friends or neighbor," Kerkman said. "Narcan can save a life."

Shalom Center

The Shalom Center was also packed with people Tuesday night, and kicked off its activities slightly earlier than scheduled due to a long line that began to form.

The Shalom Center's parking lot was lined with 32 resource tables, games, and a homemade lemonade stand

Terren Carleton, a Kenosha resident, came to the event for the first time with her 4-year-old daughter, Adalynn Madura.

"I figured it'd be a fun night for her to do all kinds of activities," Carleton said. "The school supplies help because it's her first year in school."

Nakia Hughes attended the Shalom Center's event with her son, Leo Dagnesi, 6, and said they loved the event this year.

"I actually used to go to National Night Out by the Boys and Girls club, and I volunteered a few times with the Shalom Center," Hughes said. "I think there are more resources that pertain to family, which is important for me."

In addition to bikes and backpacks, the Shalom Center, gave away shoes and school supplies. By the end of the event, only 10 of the 450 backpacks remained unclaimed. The Shalom Center also gave away 120 pairs of shoes, 75 lunch boxes and 200 toothbrushes.