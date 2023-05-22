Findings of fact

The night Lopez opened fire inside the residence at 1324 56th St. he pointed a gun at one woman in the residence and then shot at another, according Graveley's report.

As people in the residence began to flee, Lopez shot a man who was outside the residence and then shot and ultimately killed the last remaining man in the residence. When police responded to the shots fired call, Lopez fired repeatedly at police from inside the residence.

As police were entering the residence to stop the active shooter, Lopez shot and killed himself. In the autopsy, the only gunshot wound noted on Lopez was to the head, along with soot consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at close range.

Lopez was a convicted felon with prior convictions out of New York for robbery and sexual assault and not allowed to possess firearms.

Conclusions from D.A.

When reviewing all of the available witness interviews, body cam and squad cam evidence, as well as the medical evidence discovered at autopsy, all available evidence points to the same conclusion, Graveley wrote.

"Officers were faced with a difficult choice. Matthew Lopez was ultimately identified by multiple witnesses as affirmatively either pointing a gun to persons' heads, shooting individuals, or shooting at individuals before 911 was called. When officers arrived pursuant to the 911 call, Lopez was identified as the gunman by an individual, who also indicated that she had been fired upon, and officers immediately came under fire from within the residence," Graveley wrote.

Graveley said the two sergeants fired at Lopez as he fired from the windows of that residence to "preserve the life of officers in direct danger."

One patrol officer was in such danger that she had to be extracted by officers carrying a protective shield.

"Officers exercised appropriate authority in this case. They attempted to protect the lives of fellow officers, as well as the lives of individuals potentially held hostage by Lopez. Both sergeants made decisions to fire shots consistent with concepts of both self-defense and defense of others," Graveley wrote. "Each time officers fired shots in this case, they were attempting to protect the lives of fellow officers in an active-shooter scenario, as well as the lives of other individuals in the neighborhood and the lives of whoever was inside the dwelling."

Graveley said no criminal charges regarding the officers are appropriate.

"They acted in an appropriate sometimes heroic fashion, consistent with protection of the public and their duties. As a society, we rightly take note and action when officers act in an illegal or improper fashion," Graveley wrote. "We have an equal obligation to recognize when officers act with real courage to protect our lives and community."