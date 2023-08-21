The 2023 Kenosha County Fair saw record-breaking turnout of attendees as weather remained temperate through the weekend.

Manager Jenny Hesse said fair attendance for the five-day fair which ended Sunday reached 58,895 people, a new overall record.

For her first year as fair manager, Hesse said she had "no words" to describe how it felt to have such a large attendance. Hesse said all fair events were well-attended, as different events drew different crowds of people.

Next year's fair, under a theme of "Hay Bales and Cow Tails," will be held Aug. 14-18., 2024.

Sunday's fair schedule was packed with activities as the county fair wound down.

The day kicked off with a parade through the fairgrounds, followed by cookies and crowns with the Fairest of the Fair. Katrina Cain, a 24-year-old Salem resident, was crowned the 2024 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair at the fairgrounds on Saturday.

Sunday's activities also included the small animal livestock auction, an international demolition derby and demonstrations from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Chief Jim Lejcar with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue said the temperate weather helped keep down the number of emergency calls from the grounds during the fair. "We had two or three medical calls, really nothing major during the fair," he said on Monday.

The department was called to a fire reported Sunday afternoon during the demolition derby, but by the time fire and rescue crews were two-thirds of the way to the scene it had been extinguished.

"It turned out to be a non-issue," Lejcar said. "In a demolition derby is not uncommon for there to be an occasional small fire, but they have quality people on scene to take care of that."

He said Salem Fire and Rescue units served as an "insurance policy" for calls at the fair in case they were needed. There was nothing life-threatening or extremely involved in the fire Sunday.

"Thing went really well in terms of emergency calls during the fair," he said.