WILMOT — The Kenosha County Fair experienced another packed day Friday morning as families lined up for the popular children’s parade.

The annual parade included about 100 young children who donned animal, superhero, movie and cartoon costumes as they walked through the fairgrounds, 30820 111th St. For many parents and guardians it’s an annual tradition.

“This has been in our family for 50 years and I have been in charge for 15 years,” said organizer Miranda Pomorin, who at nine months pregnant was busy registering children for the parade. “People have been participating in this for years and years and years. Some people bring their nieces and nephews to the parade when their own kids get too old. There’s some pretty cool costumes. People take this pretty seriously.”

Fair manager Jenny Hesse, 32, said this year has yielded some of the largest crowds ever, with Thursday bringing more than 10,000 guests. This is her first year leading the event and has been a lifelong fair volunteer and attendee.

“So far, so good,” Hesse said. “It’s been really busy. I absolutely love it. I literally plan all year for the best five days of the year. On Wednesday, we were up by about 1,000 people compared to the year before for a total about 7,500. On Thursday, it was our record year from the last seven years at 10,150 people. It’s the highest we’ve been for the last seven years. We’re up overall. The weather’s also been great.”

Hesse said she encourages folks from across Kenosha County — including residents of the city of Kenosha — to attend.

“There’s so much energy here,” Hesse said. “It’s amazing. We’ve done a couple of the Harbor Markets Downtown and some people didn’t even know we have a fair. Come on out! Yes, it’s a half-hour ride but you can’t get a better bang for your buck.”

Hesse said she also expects a packed crowd Saturday and Sunday.

The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 20. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free.

Saturday schedule

10:30 a.m. Fairest of the Fair crowning at Creekside Stage

1 p.m. Large Animal Livestock Auction in the Show and Sale Arena

4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Demonstrations

6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Demonstrations

7:00 p.m. Pie Auction in the Show & Sale Arena

6:45 p.m., Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series Racing/Roger Iles Tribute at the Grandstands. $10 admission fee for ages 12 and older.

At Creekside Stage: 10 a.m.—Aidan J. Music; Noon—Justus; 8:30 p.m.—Bella Cain