The 2023 Kenosha County Fair kicked off Wednesday, with county residents showing their prize livestock, arts and crafts and more while enjoying food, music and plenty of entertainment.

Fairgoers young and old were enjoying the over century-old event in perfect weather, starting with the Swine Show in the Show and Sale arena at 9 a.m. The stands were full of families and farmers.

The Open Class Swine Show and Junior Fair Swine Show were the first animal judging events of the 2023 fair.

The first pig of the day to be judged was from 8-year-old Bristol resident Sully Schultz, with his 272-pound pig “Gold.” It was his third year showing, and while he said he wasn’t “an expert,” he admitted to knowing a thing or two. He had taken first place honors twice before.

Sully said he became interested in showing because of his sister, who had competed herself, and his aunt, who raises pigs.

“My sister did it for five years, I saw her getting ribbons, and I like collecting so I wanted to get some,” Sully Schultz said.

Matt Schultz, Sully’s father, said the event was perfect for kids with an interest in agriculture and farming.

“It’s great, the kids put a lot of work into these projects,” Matt Schultz said. “They do a great job, it’s the best time of the summer to be out at the fair.”

The future of farming

Gary Lois, recently retired from farming, was watching the competition. He said that events focused on youth participation helped protect the future of farming.

“Somebody has to take over to do the job someday,” Lois said. “The kids learn a lot.”

Now 72, Lois has attended the fair since he was 4. Years ago, he had been much like the kids today, learning how to raise animals and meeting people at the fair. For everyone, Lois said the fair was a reminder of what supports a fundamental pillar of modern life.

“A lot of people get to the store, they don’t know where their food comes from, what goes into raising and feeding,” Lois said.

The show saw plenty of familiar names in the farming community, including 15-year-old Kole Daniels, whose family farming legacy can be traced to 1882 according to his father Chad.

“I can remember showing when my grandpa was here,” Chad Daniels said. “My dad can remember showing when the fair was in a tent.”

The event taught kids the technical, nitty gritty details of raising an animal, Chad said, while also building their work ethic. A family farm doesn’t last for nearly 150 years without some hard work, after all, he noted.

For Kole, that legacy is important.

“It makes me want to do it more, to keep it going,” Kole Daniels said.

Hundreds of pigs were paraded around throughout the day, but only one was crowned Grand Champion. This year’s winner was a surprise, at least for the winner themselves.

“It definitely was an unexpected win,” said Brent Mason, whose prize-winning entry took home the title of Grand Champion. “It’s unbelievable, to get to win is unreal.”

Mason said it was his final year competing, so to take the grand champion title was a shock. He works for Crane Grain Farms in Salem, and is the first in his family to try farming.

“I’ve been lucky enough to make something out of it,” Mason said.

Arts on display

Also starting at 9 a.m. was open class judging, ranging from clothing, home furnishings, flowers, photography and other categories. Fairest of the Fair Wylie Jackson and Fair Royalty Shelly Edmonds attended the judging.

Both have been a part of the fair for years, but expressed excitement to get to see its inner workings.

“It’s more fun than anything, it’s something we’ve grown into,” Jackson said. “It’s a busy time, but the best week of the year.”

Linda Perona, who was helping run the photography judging, said the arts events are an important part of the fair, which generally centers on animals.

“It’s differently important,” Perona said, “but still important. It rounds out the fair, there’s something for everybody.”

After a lull following the pandemic, Perona said arts events were proving popular, with a wide range of contestants young and old, beginners and old hands. There were about 900 submitters this year, she said.

“We have quite a large number of participants and wonderful volunteers,” Perona said.

That included Elisa Rosenick and her 19-year-old son Evan Rosenick, both from Salem. They’ve been submitting their photography for several years.

Elisa said she likes hearing comments from judges to see how to she can improve. She looked forward to competing in the future. Evan said it was nice to get an audience for his work.

“I just enjoy showing off the pictures, what I can do,” Evan said. “It’s difficult to capture wildlife photos, one wrong move and they run away.”

The festivities continue through Sunday, Aug. 20, including the Big Hat Rodeo Friday night, and the popular Saturday night pie auction. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Thursday to Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.