Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is warning of another string of suspected drug overdose deaths in the community this month.

Hall said her office has responded to three such cases in recent days, all involving men over 35 years of age. This follows a similar stretch in late July, in which five suspected overdose deaths occurred over the course of a few days, with all of the individuals who died being over the age of 50.

“These statistics go to show that the overdose epidemic is not just a problem for people in their teens and 20s,” Hall said in a Kenosha County news release Wednesday. “This is affecting people in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and beyond.”

Record deaths in 2022, climbing

The announcement comes as the county has now reached 58 confirmed toxicity deaths in 2022, exceeding the previous record from 2017. This total is likely to increase further as several other cases are still awaiting toxicology results, Hall said.

Kenosha County agencies continue to offer numerous prevention resources, including Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

People who are seeking help for themselves or for a loved one struggling with substance use are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center at 262-764-8555.

“It’s important to know that help is available and recovery is possible,” Hall said. “There are many resources available in the community for people who are struggling with substance use, and for their loved ones.”

More information, resources

• Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is available at no cost from Kenosha County Public Health. More information about this program is available at https://narcantrainedkenosha.com, by calling 262-605-6741, or by sending an email to narcan@kenoshacounty.org.

• Fentanyl test strips are also available from Kenosha County Public Health and are offered to people who receive Narcan. The strips can be used to detect the presence of fentanyl in other substances. Strips may be picked up from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Kenosha County Public Health Job Center Clinic, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. For more information, call 262-605-6775. They are also available from Vivent Health-Kenosha, which may be reached at 262-657-6644 or online at https://viventhealth.org/locations/kenosha/.

• The Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center, which links people with substance use disorder resources, may be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-764-8555. More details, including a newly updated Kenosha County Behavioral Health Community Resources Guide, are available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2242/Behavioral-Health-Community-Resources.

•The Kenosha County Crisis Hotline, operated by Kenosha Human Development Services, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 262-657-7188.