WILMOT — Kenosha County government is again headed to the County Fair, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced Monday.

Continuing a service that began last year, Kerkman and representatives of various county divisions will be available to meet with the public throughout the fair, which runs Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 16-20.

The county government activities and resources available at the fair will include free Narcan training, information about behavioral and public health services, Extension Kenosha County programming, veterans services, Western Kenosha County Transit, careers with Kenosha County, and more.

“I’m very excited to bring county government out to the community at the County Fair,” Kerkman said. “Last year’s response to this outreach was highly positive, and I look forward to making many more connections this week.”

Kerkman and other county representatives will be located at a booth near the center of the fairgrounds, alongside the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department exhibit and the poultry barn.

Those who receive Narcan training at any time are invited to enter a drawing for a two-pack of admission passes to the Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park at Bristol Woods Park. There will be two drawings per day.

The Kenosha County Fairgrounds are located on Highway W (Fox River Road) just north of Highway C (113th Street) in Wilmot.