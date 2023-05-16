What was once known as Central High School District of Westosha is now officially Westosha Central High School following a unanimous vote by the district's School Board.

After issues with name continuity with the Wisconsin Department of Instruction, along with other governmental agencies, and confusion on which Central High School in the nation it is, the high school name has officially been changed.

The name change has been considered for years, according to District Administrator John Gendron, and came to the forefront as ongoing school onstruction and renovations near completion.

"It came forward with the facilities project," Gendron said. "What pushed us with the design team and the Board of Education (was), 'What's it going to say on the (new) wall?"

Gendron said it was still important to include "Central High School" in the name.

"It was important to keep 'Central' part of the name," Gendron said. "We still have Central High School. We're not trying to move away from its rich and historic past."

Gendron said there has not been any major reaction to the name change.

"We're still Central High School," Gendron said. "We wanted to respect the history of the school and keep the name in it."