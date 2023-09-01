The now former director of the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services reportedly confronted a homeless U.S. Army veteran at a local park, where he told the man he could not stay, according to a sheriff’s department report.

The July 18 situation reportedly escalated to a near physical altercation. Another county employee stepped in to deescalate the situation, according to the report.

Filed by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Deputy Nicole Sorensen, the report indicates David R. Harmon was staying at Silver Lake Park, 27000 85th St. in Salem Lakes, when Ali Nelson and Jessie Crutcher of the county's Division of Veterans Services checked on him that morning. The Kenosha News obtained the report and body camera footage associated with the incident through an open records request.

According to the sheriff’s department, Harmon, a U.S. Army veteran in his early 40s, said that Nelson became “verbally aggressive” toward him. Harmon captured video of the confrontation and showed Sorensen and another deputy what had transpired.

Harmon claimed he was harassed by the two veterans services workers as he was in the shade in his sleeping bag watching movies on an electronic device. One of the men reportedly pulled the sleeping bag off of him. He told the deputy he recognized Crutcher who had visited him in June and had left his contact information with him. Harmon reportedly did not know Nelson.

Harmon had been staying in the park’s pavilion at the time of the incident. He said he told the two men to go away and leave him alone.

According to the report, Nelson was recorded on video yelling at Harmon saying he needed to “move back to Kenosha” and that he had no right be in the park. Harmon was in the park during the day. County parks officials have said, however, they believe the man had been staying at the park beyond its curfew. An ordinance prohibits anyone from being in county parks after 10 p.m. without a permit or written permission.

In the video, Nelson accuses Harmon of earlier harassing children at the park and that he needed to leave immediately. Harmon is heard denying he had ever harassed children.

Crutcher eventually intervenes, preventing a physical fight. Nelson and Crutcher eventually left the scene, the sheriff's report indicates.

According to the sheriff's department report, Crutcher said Nelson had told Harmon he couldn’t sleep in the park. Crutcher said Harmon didn’t want their help, and that Harmon said something “disrespectful” to Nelson, which caused Nelson to become aggressive. Crutcher said they were only there to offer the veteran assistance.

While the report indicates that the deputy responded to the incident as a disorderly conduct matter, no citations were issued. According to Sorensen’s interview, Harmon did not want to pursue charges, but had documented the incident on video in the event another confrontation with the veterans services workers arose.

Nelson was the Division of Veterans Services director for eight years until he resigned Aug. 13. Nelson had been on administrative leave since July 19, a day after the alleged confrontation. The division is being overseen by Assistant Director Jennifer Blasi. Crutcher is an employee of the veterans services division.

Nelson’s attorney provided the county’s human resources director with the letter saying his client’s resignation was “made under duress,” but that Nelson did not waive “any claims or causes of action against the county, without limitation to wrongful termination, and due process.”

“Mr. Nelson resigns solely to mitigate the anticipated damages and other losses to the county,” according to the letter, also obtained via open records request earlier this week by the News. The letter, however, does not specifically say what led Nelson to resign.

Nelson was a command master chief with 28 years of service in the U.S. Navy prior to retirement from the military in 2010. He had previously been employed as veterans services director in Racine County before he was hired in Kenosha County in 2015.

Best cities for military retirees Best cities for military retirees Highlights from the top 10 cities for military retirees Data and methodology