BRISTOL -- Kenosha County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Program collection event will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at the County Center in Bristol.

Residents of Kenosha County are invited to drop off their household hazardous waste, e-waste and refrigerant waste. There is no charge to dispose of these items.

“This free program provides a great opportunity for Kenosha County residents to dispose of their household hazardous waste in an environmentally friendly way,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

Saturday’s event will be the only countywide household hazardous waste collection date scheduled for this year. City of Kenosha and Village of Pleasant Prairie residents have other opportunities throughout the year to dispose of items in those communities.

Household hazardous waste items accepted at Saturday’s countywide event include: Household cleaners, aerosol cans, bug sprays, vehicle maintenance related fluids, oil-based paints, paint removal products, fluorescent bulbs, pool chemicals and garden/outdoor related products.

E-waste items that may be dropped off include: Computers, fax machines, keyboards, mice, stereos, scanners, TVs, VCRs, DVD/CD/mp3 players, printers, phones, copiers, power tools, toner cartridges and electronic toys. Lead acid batteries, which include vehicle and power tool batteries, will also be accepted.

Accepted refrigerant waste items include: Refrigerators, water coolers, freezers, air conditioners, water heaters, dehumidifiers, microwaves and other household appliances.

The following items will not be accepted: Latex paint, tires, infectious or biological waste, propane cylinders, explosives, radioactive waste, medical and pharmaceutical waste and commercial or business waste.

Latex paint is not considered to be a hazardous material. It may be disposed of with regular garbage by putting kitty litter in a box, spreading the paint over the litter and allowing it to dry. If latex paint cans are empty or the paint is completely dry in the can, it may also be disposed of with regular garbage.

The Kenosha County Center is located at the corner of highways 45 and 50. Entrance to the collection event will be on the east side of the building, off of Highway 50.

Diaper drive planned

Waste Management and 1HOPE are again partnering to offer a diaper drive to benefit foster families in the community as part of the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event.

People are encouraged to bring donations of unopened packages of disposable diapers and wipes.

A diaper drive collection area will be staged separate from the hazardous waste collection area, accessible from the Highway 45 entrance to the County Center.

The diapers and wipes will benefit 1HOPE’s Foster Family Support Network, which assists foster families with their day-to-day needs through a team of compassionate volunteers.

More information about 1HOPE is available at https://www.1hope.community