WILMOT -- Representatives from Kenosha County and McHenry County, Ill., gathered in Wilmot Thursday to formally kick off the Midwest Interstate Trail project.

The two neighboring counties are working to create a new bike and pedestrian trail to link nearly 100 miles of trails between the two counties. The efforts are being buoyed by a pledged donation of more than eight miles of land by Thelen Sand and Gravel.

County officials were joined by representatives of both states’ governments and Congress to support securing the needed funding for the public-private venture.

The proposed trail will connect the existing bike trail systems of both counties.

The Kenosha County Division of Parks manages 16 miles of paved pathways, 23 miles of multi-use and hiking trails, and 13 miles of purpose-built mountain bike trails. The McHenry County Conservation District manages more than 45 miles of trails.

“I’m pleased that we’re able to partner with our neighbors to the south on this link between our communities,” Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said. “Kenosha County is the gateway to Wisconsin, and I look forward to working with on this long-term vision that will make it easier and safer for bicyclists and pedestrians to cross the state line in both directions.”

Funding is being sought from both states, and from federal sources, to pay for phases of the project before any work moves forward.

Also attending Thursday’s ceremony was Steve Thelen, of Thelen Sand and Gravel. He said the donation was part of his family’s “commitment to the community to provide for the future.”

“We’ve been here since the 1840s; we’re going to be here for many more generations,” Thelen said. “It’s been a long road, but we’ve got the right agencies and people who see the vision.”

Michael Buehler, the McHenry County Board chairman, said the idea of connecting the trails goes back several years. He recalled Thelen reaching out to him about two and a half years ago pitching the land donation.

“To be able to connect the amazing trails in McHenry to Kenosha (County) is a huge opportunity,” Buehler said. “It’s going to be a great benefit to the community.”

He said there was no timeline on the project at this time.

Kenosha residents interested in updates can follow the Kenosha County Parks Facebook and Instagram feeds, or Kenosha County Parks’ web app at www.kenoshacounty.org/parksapp.