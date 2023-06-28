Three people have died of suspected drug overdoses in as many days since Sunday, according to Kenosha County's medical examiner, who also reported the county's updated 2022 data now ties a previous record for fatal toxicities.

“These new developments show us that, sadly, Kenosha County remains firmly in the grip of the opioid crisis,” Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said in a statement Tuesday night. “Now more than ever, I encourage people not to use illegal drugs and counterfeit prescription medications and to seek help if they need it.”

Hall said her office processed three suspected overdose deaths this week. According to the county, the first occurred Sunday in Kenosha. The second occurred outside the city, but Hall did not indicate where in Kenosha County that death occurred. The third was reported Tuesday in Kenosha.

Causes of deaths will not be confirmed until toxicology results become available, she said.

Results returned from some pending cases in 2022, now confirm 57 toxicity deaths last year, according to Hall. The current number ties the previous 2017 record. According to county officials, the number is likely grow, with roughly a half dozen 2022 cases pending.

Fentanyl major factor

Fentanyl — a deadly synthetic opioid often found added to other illicit substances — continues to be a contributing factor in many of the confirmed overdose deaths in Kenosha. The opioid was present in 37 of the 57 confirmed toxicity deaths in 2022, or in 65 percent of cases.

“That uncertainty about what it is that you’re actually getting when you use illegal drugs or counterfeit prescriptions adds such a dangerous element,” Hall said. “I cannot stress enough the seriousness of this situation.”

Kenosha County Public Health and the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services continue to promote the use of Narcan to reverse opioid overdoses and the use of test strips that allow users to determine the presence of fentanyl in other drugs.

Other community resources are also available for people struggling with substance use, said Kenosha County Behavioral Health Manager Kari Foss. She encourages people who are not sure where to start in seeking help for themselves or a loved one to call the Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center at 262-764-8555.

“If you find these overdose numbers unacceptable, just as we do, please reach out to us, talk with us, and see how we can all be a part of alleviating this devastating crisis that we’re in,” Foss said.

Additional resources

The county also provides the following resources:

• Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is available at no cost from Kenosha County Public Health. For More information about this program go to https://narcantrainedkenosha.com, call 262-605-6741 or send an email to narcan@kenoshacounty.org.

• Fentanyl test strips are also available from Kenosha County Public Health and are offered to people who receive Narcan. The strips can be used to detect the presence of fentanyl in other substances. Strips may be picked up from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Kenosha County Public Health Job Center Clinic, 8600 Sheridan Road in Kenosha. For more information, call 262-605-6775. Strips are also available from Vivent Health-Kenosha, which may be reached at 262-657-6644 or online at https://viventhealth.org/locations/kenosha/

• The Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center, which links people with substance use disorder resources, may be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-764-8555. More details, including a newly updated Kenosha County Behavioral Health Community Resources Guide, are available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2242/Behavioral-Health-Community-Resources.

• The Kenosha County Crisis Hotline, operated by Kenosha Human Development Services, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 262-657-7188.

Sample of Narcan nasal spray drug overdose antidote Matt Menefee, a behavioral health case manager for Racine County, shows a training sample of Narcan, a brand of naloxone overdose antidote tha…

Free Narcan training

The following free public Narcan training events staffed by Kenosha County Public Health and Kenosha County Behavioral Health Services will be offered from:

• 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 29 – Falls Prevention Day event at the Salem Lakes Fire & Rescue Station No. 1, 11252 254th Court, Trevor

• Noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 8 – Kenosha Pride event in Celebration Place at Kenosha’s HarborPark, 5501 Ring Road

• 7 p.m. to sunset, Wednesday, July 12 – Human Services on the Go stops at various locations in Kenosha

• 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 – National Night Out events at various locations

• 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10 – Brass Community School, 6400 15th Ave., Kenosha

• Aug. 16-20 – Kenosha County Fair

*Schedule subject to change