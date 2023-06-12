Adverse weather including high wind gusts caused power outages across Kenosha County Sunday, affecting over 3,600 customers according to a We Energies official.

We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns said there were “a few” outages across the county, although “the majority of customers that were affected” were in the City of Kenosha.

Residents reported outages in the Southport Shopping Center, on Green Bay Road, at about 10 a.m. Several businesses east of I-94 and north of Hwy 50 also lost power Sunday afternoon.

Additional outages were reported later in the evening on Kenosha’s north side at about 6 p.m.