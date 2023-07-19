Businesses and manufacturers looking to develop properties in Kenosha County will be encouraged to identify renewable energy opportunities, including adding solar rooftop arrays. The concept was narrowly approved as a resolution by the County Board Tuesday night.

The board voted 11-10 approving the plan in which the county will request the state Legislature to identify “sustainable strategies” for development that would “maintain the natural character and environment” of Wisconsin.

Voting in favor of the resolution were supervisors William Grady, Terry Rose, Jeffrey Gentz, Ed Kubicki, Daniel Gaschke, John O’Day, Andy Berg, Monica Yuhas, Jeff Wamboldt, Brian Bashaw and Chair Gabe Nudo. Voting against were supervisors Laura Belsky, Brian Thomas, Zach Rodriguez, Tim Stocker, David Geertsen, Amanda Nedweski, John Poole, Mark Nordigian, Erin Decker and Aaron Karow.

Bashaw, who authored the resolution, offered it as a vehicle to consider how the county could “utilize renewable energy in a responsible, intelligent and practical manner.” The goal is to avoid removing thousands of acres of agricultural land for solar farms for 30 to 50 years, land that may also have the potential for other development opportunities.

The resolution alludes to the Paris Solar Farm, which covers 5,350 acres, of which 1,500 acres contain the equipment for solar energy production. The solar farm, which is expected to generate 200 megawatts, enough to power some 38,000 homes, occupies 6.5% of the town’s total acreage or 23,040 and 8.3% of the 18,000 acres available for agricultural applications, according to the resolution.

Bashaw said while landowners have the opportunity to use their land “to make a great living” off their property, the county is essentially “underwriting the cost” of having the utility there.

‘Rational, reasonable’

“The resolution basically asks for the state and others to consider how can we apply solar in a manner that is rational, reasonable, preserves our environment, preserves our community, as well as, utilizing technology that is not going away,” he said.

Belsky said she could not vote for the resolution for a number of reasons, including the toxic waste that results from production of solar panels and that the majority of solar panels are manufactured in Asia and China “where forced human labor is practiced to reduce expenses.” She wondered why the 900 acres at the Pheasant Run Landfill in Paris wasn’t among those encouraged in the resolution to fill sections of land for solar farms “as it has very few possible functionalities in the future.”

Belsky said the resolution also singles out business development, but should be making solar energy “more affordable and accessible for residents and businesses through proper planning and potential county rebates.”

“As the legislative body, we should be taking action vs creating a feel good or symbolic resolution that has no value other than a talking point,” she said.

Geertsen offered an amendment to the resolution requiring a sunset clause after a year and removing language that the county promote renewable energy infrastructure for private and public development projects.

The amendment, however, failed for lack of a second to support its consideration.

Legal opinion requested

In other discussions, the topic of the embattled Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission and its consideration of renaming an award for racial and gender equity, led Rose to request a formal legal opinion on the matter before the commission’s meeting on Thursday.

“Perhaps, it will be a controversial one, but I would like to request a legal opinion from the Corporation Counsel on this very issue of what is the authority of that (commission) to deal with the naming of an award,” said Rose, who is not a commission member.

Rose said he believes the commission is overstepping its authority and members needed to re-read its mission statement.

“If you look at their mission statement, they certainly have their hands full and plenty to do without getting sidetracked on the issue of (renaming) an award,” he said.

According to the county’s webpage for panel:

“The commission’s mission is to realize greater racial and ethnic equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education, and ongoing review of current policies and procedures so as to implement transformative ideas born of research, collaboration, and community engagement.”

Last week, as the commission looked fielded public comments on the award, discussions deteriorated and became a shouting match among commissioners, including over whether public comments were limited to only agenda items. Senior Assistant Corporation Counsel Jennifer Kopp, ruled that public comments did not have to solely focus on what was on the commission’s agenda. Personal attacks were not permitted and only a commission chair has the authority to rule someone out of order or adjourn a disorderly meeting according to counsel.

Over the past two months, the commission has been considering changing the name of the award, created by executive order and named after Jennie Tunkieicz, the county’s first female chief of staff who served under previous County Executive Jim Kreuser.

Suggestions for name changes have yet to be fielded.

