Kenosha County officials have announced that two ongoing road projects reopened to the public on Friday.

Highways Y and A

The newly constructed roundabout at the intersection of Kenosha County Highway Y (22nd Avenue) and Highway A (Seventh Street) reopened to traffic on Friday.

This intersection had been closed since March, when work began on converting what was a 4-way stop into a single-lane roundabout. Work is now substantially complete, although temporary lighting will be in place until permanent equipment becomes available from the manufacturer.

Periodic full or partial closures of the intersection will be needed in the coming weeks to accommodate utility work and installation of the permanent lighting. The public will be notified in advance of these closures, which may necessitate use of the original detour routes.

Highway EM

The portion of Highway EM (East Lake Shore Drive) in the Village of Twin Lakes that has been closed since March reopened to through traffic on Friday.

The area, between State Line Road and Highway Z (Wilmot Avenue) does, however, remain an active work zone, and people are encouraged to drive with extra caution.

Conducted in partnership with the Village of Twin Lakes, this project involves resurfacing the roadway and constructing asphalt shouldering on Highway EM.