Three Kenosha County sheriff's deputies were recognized for their recent heroic and life-saving efforts by department leadership Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Joseph Thomas was praised for helping save an intoxicated driver from a burning vehicle while responding to a call of a car striking a building early Saturday.

Deputies Kelsey Schwuchow and Christoper Bischoff were also highlighted for jumping into Lake Michigan and rescuing a family struggling in water off Simmons Island Sunday afternoon.

Driver saved from vehicle

Sgt. Colin Coultrip, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department public information officer, said that shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday Kenosha Police were dispatched to an incident in the 6400 block of Pershing Boulevard.

However, Deputy Thomas, 31, was closest to the area at the time and was the first on scene. While enroute, dispatchers advised that the vehicle operator was still in the vehicle, trapped and warned it was becoming engulfed in flames.

Thomas ran to the car, which was partially inside a home, forced entry to the burning vehicle, cut the driver’s seat belt off and pulled the individual out of the burning vehicle.

Once out of the vehicle, the driver was turned over to city police officers. Thomas then evacuated the homeowners and made sure they were safe and uninjured.

"I wanted to stabilize the situation," Thomas said during a press availability outside the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., Wednesday afternoon. "I saw that the vehicle was on fire and actively getting worse and my next thought was 'get that guy out of the car.'"

Thomas said his actions were part of "just another day on the job" and that he isn't used to so much media attention and praise.

"People get to see the good things that we do," Thomas said.

Thomas said his family is "super proud" of his actions and read about the "extraordinary" situation on social media.

The driver of the vehicle, Ronald Mello-Berrospi, 32, of Orlando, Fla., was arrested and held in the Kenosha County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense; reckless driving, endangering safety; operating without a valid driver's license; failure to keep a vehicle under control; and passing in a no passing zone. He was released Saturday afternoon.

Family saved from lake

Deputies Kelsey Schwuchow and Christoper Bischoff were at the lakefront around 3 p.m. Sunday with their families during a day off when they observed two juveniles apparently struggling in the water about 60 yards out into Lake Michigan.

The juveniles’ mother had also run into the water, risking her own life, in an effort to save her children but could not reach them.

Schwuchow and Bischoff immediately jumped into Lake Michigan and swam out to the juveniles, risking their own lives in the process. Schwuchow and Bischoff reached the juveniles and began bringing them to shore when the deputies, and juveniles, all began to go under the water. The deputies broke away from the juveniles for a brief moment to regain their strength before continuing to pull the juveniles to shore.

While swimming back to shore with the juveniles, the deputies swam past the mother who also was beginning to drown. Schwuchow instructed the mother how to float on her back and comforted her by stating she would be back for her. After reaching shore with the juveniles, Schwuchow went back into Lake Michigan and was able to safely pull the mother to land as well.

Schwuchow and Bischoff were battling 3-4 foot waves at close intervals as well as the rip current that is known to be at that location. All involved, including the two deputies, were taken to local hospitals as a precaution and are expected to make a full recovery.

"We're just glad that we're able to be in the area, just be there for our community and just be that good neighbor that everybody needs," Coultrip said.

