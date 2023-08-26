A Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Deputy helped pull a driver from a burning vehicle when responding to a call of a car vs building crash early Saturday morning, according to department officials.

According to Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Colin Coultrip, at about 3:09 a.m. the Kenosha Police Department was dispatched to the incident in the 6400 block of Pershing Blvd.

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy was the closest squad car in the area and was the first on scene. While en route, dispatchers advised that the vehicle operator was still in the vehicle, trapped, and it was becoming engulfed in flames.

According to Coultrip, the deputy ran to the burning car, which was partially inside a home, forced entry to the burning vehicle, cut the driver's seatbelt off and pulled the individual out of the burning vehicle.

Once out of the vehicle, the driver was turned over to Kenosha police officers who are investigating the incident.

Coultrip said the deputy then evacuated the homeowners and made sure they were safe and uninjured.

"The deputy went above and beyond his normal call of duty and is an excellent example of who Kenosha County Department deputies are that are on our roads everyday," Coultrip said.

Additional information about the incident, including structural damage to the home and the condition of the driver, was not immediately available.

No others were reported injured in the incident.