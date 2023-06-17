Rebecca Dutter has been named Kenosha County’s new assistant director of Human Services.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced the appointment late Friday afternoon.

An experienced leader in the county’s Department of Human Services, Dutter has served as director of the Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services since 2020. Prior to that, she had more than 20 years of experience in the Adult Protective Services field, as an investigator and supervisor.

As assistant director of Human Services, Dutter will work under Director John Jansen, helping to oversee the department’s varied functions. She will begin in the new role on July 3.

“Rebecca is a proven leader and a strong asset to the county’s Human Services operation,” Kerkman said. “It is my pleasure to promote her to this new role supporting John Jansen and all of the department’s divisions.”

As director of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services, Jansen said Dutter has been instrumental in leading the effort to contract with Lake Behavioral Hospital in Waukegan, Ill., for Chapter 51 mental health detentions. Jansen added Dutter has worked effectively to assure compliance with the county’s Aging and Disability Resource Center, and in assessing community needs and making program recommendations.

“Rebecca is a strong advocate for ensuring that services are of high quality, client-focused and goal driven,” Jansen said. “She will continue to be a valuable member of our DHS management team.”

Dutter said she looks forward to taking on the new role.

“I am honored to join John Jansen in leading a talented, dedicated team that provides so many vital services to the community,” Dutter said.

Other changes

Kerkman is appointing Behavioral Health Manager Kari Foss to succeed Dutter as director of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services effective July 3. Foss will serve as interim director pending a confirmation vote by the County Board.

Foss joined Kenosha County in 2020. Prior to that, she served as Community Intervention Center director and as a crisis stabilization coordinator with Kenosha Human Development Services.

In the Division of Workforce Development, Dustin Feeney is now serving as interim director following the May 1 retirement of Nina Taylor. A confirmation vote on Feeney’s appointment is scheduled to go before the County Board on Tuesday, June 20.

Feeney was formerly the county’s Child Support Manager since 2018, and had worked earlier as Child Support Supervisor, Economic Support Specialist and Child Support Enforcement Investigator/Specialist.

The Kenosha County Department of Human Services includes the divisions of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services; Children and Family Services; Public Health; Veterans Services; Workforce Development; the Office of the Medical Examiner; and Brookside Care Center.

More information about all of these services is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/150/Human-Services.