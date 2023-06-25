The National Drug Intelligence Center reported in 2001 that “The primary drug threats in eastern and central Wisconsin are the availability, distribution, and abuse of powdered and crack cocaine.

The increasing availability of high-purity heroin and the number of new users represent a secondary problem, particularly in the Milwaukee area.

Marijuana remains the most readily available and most widely abused drug throughout Wisconsin. Methamphetamine production and use are expanding from the neighboring states of Iowa and Minnesota into northwestern and southwestern Wisconsin. Drugs such as MDMA, LSD, and GHB are becoming increasingly popular, particularly among young people in urban areas and in college towns. […]

“More than 800 documented deaths […] attributable to drug abuse were reported in Wisconsin in 1998.” (https://www.justice.gov/archive/ndic/pubs0/664/overview.htm)

Ahhhh, the good ol’ days. Flash forward to more recent times: “In 2021, the latest full year of data available, there were 1,427 deaths in Wisconsin related to opioids” alone. (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/data-reports-studies.htm)

That increase of over 175% is, in part, why some people will point to these numbers to proclaim them as proof that the War on Drugs, which was started by President Nixon in the 1970s to combat illegal drug use through increasing penalties, enforcement, and incarceration for drug offenders, which of course means those who USE drugs as well, is a complete and utter failure.

We have filled our jails and prisons with those who suffer from the disease of addiction rather than treating them for the chronic, progressive, lethal disease they suffer from.

In some respects, those detractors aren’t wrong. As a society, we’ve done a horrible job treating the disease of addiction.

Mostly, we pretend it doesn’t exist, even in our own homes, because talking about this disease makes us uncomfortable, despite the fact that, according to Pew Research, nearly half of us are affected by a loved one’s addiction. But the black and white thinking of these same detractors – the ones who say that the War on Drugs failed so that means we need to decriminalize or even legalize ALL drugs for the betterment of society – doesn’t really address the problem, either.

We cannot now nor have we ever been able to incarcerate our way out of the addiction crisis, nor can we treat our way out. What we must do is prevent addiction through education and intervention. Teach resilience. Stop the trauma. Teach protective factors like positive self-image, self-control, and social competence.

Stop the adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). Kenosha won’t be Camelot, but it can be better…with your help.

Join the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition by emailing Lisa Koenen at Lisa.Koenen@kenoshacounty.org to be put on the list for meetings, which are every second Tuesday at 10 a.m., currently via Zoom. Can’t attend meetings? That’s OK … listen to our podcast Avoiding the Addiction Affliction at ataapodcast.com, spread the word on Facebook, and just otherwise help us prevent the chronic, progressive, lethal brain disease that is addiction.