The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center will be offering residents the opportunity to take part in a free pilot study for medication management this summer and fall.

Med Wise Rx is a skills-based educational program created by the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy to improve older adults’ communication with pharmacists and other providers for safer medication management, county officials said Tuesday.

To be eligible for the program, participants must be:

• A Kenosha County resident

• 65 years old or older

• Taking four (4) or more medicines regularly (includes nonprescription drugs and/or vitamins)

• Able to navigate and join two Zoom meetings

• Able to participate in phone interviews and provide feedback

Med Wise Rx participants will meet for two, 1.5-hour classes, separated by one week for home practice. The sessions are free. Participants will receive up to $125 in thank you gift cards for participating in the study, officials said.

Registered participants will be randomly assigned to one of two groups. Wednesdays, 1:30 – 3 p.m., Aug. 2 and Aug. 16 or Oct. 4 and Oct. 18. Groups will meet virtually on Zoom from the comfort of their home or oﬃce.

Medication management can be challenging, officials said. Medication errors can result in unwanted eﬀects from medicines, falls, hospitalizations and even death. Poor communication and medication coordination problems with multiple people prescribing a person’s medications can compound the errors.

The upcoming program will offer participants the opportunity to build knowledge and skills, including communication with pharmacists to help manage their medications and address their medication-related questions and concerns. The Med Wise Rx program aims to help participants gain confidence in talking with their pharmacist, as well as, what questions ask about their medicines and how to ask for a medication check-up.

To register call Haleigh Couch, Health & Wellness Coordinator with the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6624 or email Haleigh.couch@kenoshacounty.org

The project is a partnership with the UW School of Pharmacy, the Kenosha County ADRC, and the Community & Academic Aging Research Network.

