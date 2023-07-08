Kenosha County’s Brookside Care Center is actively recruiting for a variety of employee positions.

Administrator Lynda Bogdala said Friday that positions available include certified nursing assistants, nurses of all experience levels and environmental service workers.

All positions come with competitive wages and benefits including the Wisconsin Retirement System pension program and access to health insurance for full- and part-time employees. Wages were increased recently with a new county pay schedule that took effect July 2.

“Now is a great time to begin a career at Brookside — Kenosha County’s award-winning skilled nursing facility,” Bogdala said. “Our wage and benefit packages set us apart from other employers in the community, and working here provides the opportunity to be a part of a team of compassionate caregivers that’s second to none.”

For those aspiring to become a certified nursing assistant, Brookside participates in a state program that offers educational support and cash incentives to applicants. WisCaregiver provides free training, no-cost admission to be placed on the Wisconsin CNA registry, and a $500 retention bonus after six months on the job.

Separately from the WisCaregiver program, current Brookside employees are eligible to receive a referral bonus of $400 to $500 if they refer a new CNA, resident assistant or environmental services worker who remains on the job for six months.

Interested applicants may view available job postings and apply online at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/jobs.

Honored by national publications in recent years, Brookside is a 154-bed facility offering long-term skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation care. Its neighboring facility, Willowbrook Assisted Living, provides assisted living and respite stay services, with staff on site 24 hours a day and 24/7 on-call licensed nursing services.

More information about the facilities is available at brooksidecarecenter.com and willowbrookofkenosha.com.