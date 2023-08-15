SOMERS — Kenosha County’s annual Picnic in the Park celebration is this Saturday, Aug. 19, at Petrifying Springs Park.

Kenosha County Parks and County Executive Samantha Kerkman play host to Picnic in the Park, a day of live music, interactive family activities, concessions and fireworks. The goal of this event is to educate the community and build more awareness to Kenosha County’s park system.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m., closing with fireworks at dusk. The event is located within Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St, next to the Petrifying Springs Biergarten. Admission is free.

“This is a wonderful community event that culminates a full slate of summer fun before the start of a new school year,” Kerkman said in a county news release. “I hope people will take the opportunity to spend the day at the park and take it all in.”

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, as well as, concessions as part of the Traveling Food Truck Series. The event will also include inflatable slides/bounce houses/games, free kids’ games, balloon twisting, face painting and informational booths from local community organizations.

Free shuttle services

Free shuttle services will also be available from 4 to 9:30 p.m. to accommodate additional parking from the University of Wisconsin — Parkside to the main event area.

The entertainment lineup on the main stage includes The Brewtown Beat, a Ska-Tribute band with a horn lineup, multiple vocalists and covers a mix of 80s and 90s music, new wave and indie rock songs.

Chris Kroeze will take the main stage from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed immediately by a fireworks show to end the event. Kroeze is a Wisconsin native who became a nationally recognized country singer and finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.” His original song, “Human,” broke the iTunes Top 100, and was featured in USA Today and Rolling Stone.

Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins said Picnic in the Park is a great opportunity to discover — or rediscover — what the county’s parks have to offer.

“There is a lot of beauty and a variety of activities available close to home in our county parks,” Collins said. “We hope you’ll stop out and see us — for Picnic in the Park, and any time year round.”

Event schedule

• 4 to 8 p.m.: Local community partner booths

• 4 to 8 p.m.: Kids’ activities and bounce houses

• 4 to 8:30 p.m.: Concessions — 2023 Food Truck Series

• 4 to 6 p.m.: The Brewtown Beat

• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Chris Kroeze

• Dusk: Fireworks finale

Picnic in the Park is sponsored by Festival Foods, Jockey, Gruber Law Offices, Partners in Design and InSite Consulting Architects along with special stage sponsor Blue Sky Inflatables LLC.