Kenosha Creative Space plans to hold an all-day music event from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

Creative Space Fest 3.0 will take place Downtown in the street in front of Creative Space, 624 57th St.

“This will be a great opportunity to experience the works of many of the area’s budding artists and creative entrepreneurs,” said Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola.

Loyola said the goal of the event is to bring the community together with art and music, while raising funds for Creative Space.

The event includes live local bands and solo acts throughout the day, kids activities, vendor booths featuring Creative Space members and other local artists, and food trucks.

Admission is free; donations will be accepted.

Indigo Canyon Michelle Warnecke, left, and Todd Steffenhagen of Indigo Canyon are scheduled to perform at Kenosha Creative Space Fest 3.0 on Saturday.

Music, activities schedule

2 to 3 p.m.: Spirit Shakers

3:30 to 4 p.m.: Blank Canvas

4 to 4:30 p.m. Latin dancing

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Miss B Haven

6 to 7 p.m.: Ghost in Color

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Toke Magic

9 to 10 p.m.: Indigo Canyon

Kenosha Creative Space members offering activities will include:

Soul Space

Havenly Arts Studio

Hot Mess Studios

Grace Chapa Latin Dance Lessons

Food trucks scheduled to be on hand include:

Pedro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Taquizas El Guero

Hydn Cheese

“We hope you’ll come out and join us for this summertime celebration of Kenosha’s creative community,” Loyola said.

A nonprofit organization established in February 2016, Kenosha Creative Space is “committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and their local partner organizations.” More information is available at kenoshacreativespace.com.