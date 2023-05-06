The Kenosha Creative Space spiced up Downtown Kenosha Friday night with a Latin dance celebration.

The local nonprofit held the event in honor of Cinco de Mayo. “Vamos a Bailar” — which means “Let’s Dance” — was also a celebration of the second anniversary of the launch of weekly “Salsa and Tacos” dance events at the Creative Space, 624 57th St.

The high-energy event, which lasted from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., included live salsa music by El Grupo Tumbao, a bachata dance lesson led by Erica Ness and social dancing. Portions of the proceeds benefited the Festival Orgullo Hispano Scholarship Fund.

“Music connects people,” said Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola. “Our motivation is to try to connect different demographics using our music, dancing and food. ... I believe the best way to get connected is to come to an event where you have an opportunity to learn about another culture.”

Ness, who recently moved back to the area, said she learned about bachata and salsa when she spent a semester in Chile.

“I don’t think I ever feel more joy than when I’m dancing, just the feeling of getting into that flow” Ness said. “When I’m dancing with someone I read their signals in instant time to know what moves we’re doing. It’s just really fun.”

Aragon’s Platos Borrachos, a new Mexican food truck, was also on site offering fresh gourmet tacos and burritos.

“It’s been awesome,” said owner Jess Michaelas.

Michaelas, of Kenosha, said everyone was in a good mood and she looks forward to participating in other events over the summer.

“The best thing about this is that everyone is in a good mood,” Michaelas said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen somebody in a bad mood eating a taco.”

Area resident Hannah Davidson said she would dance if she was “feeling bold.”

“I’m a little rhythmless but we’ll see,” Davidson said. “I’m always happy to show up and support a local event, scholarship and food truck. ... It’s nice there are events that help bring people Downtown.”