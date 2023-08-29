A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy helped pull a driver from a burning vehicle in responding to a call of a car striking a building early Saturday, according to department officials.

According to Sgt. Colin Coultrip, Sheriff’s Department public information officer, at about 3:09 a.m. the Kenosha Police Department was dispatched to the incident in the 6400 block of Pershing Boulevard. Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Thomas, however, was closest to the area and was the first on scene. While en route, dispatchers advised that the vehicle operator was still in the vehicle, trapped, and it was becoming engulfed in flames.

According to Coultrip, Thomas ran to the car, which was partially inside a home, forced entry to the burning vehicle, cut the driver’s seat belt off and pulled the individual out of the burning vehicle. Once out of the vehicle, the driver was turned over to Kenosha police officers who are investigating the incident. Coultrip said Thomas then evacuated the homeowners and made sure they were safe and uninjured.

“The deputy went above and beyond his normal call of duty and is an excellent example of who Kenosha County Department deputies are that are on our roads every day,” Coultrip said.

The driver of the vehicle, Ronald C. Mello-Berrospi, 32, of Orlando, Fla., was arrested and held in the Kenosha County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense; reckless driving, endangering safety; operating without a valid driver's license; failure to keep a vehicle under control; and passing in a no passing zone. According to jail records, he was later released Saturday afternoon.

Additional information about the incident, including structural damage to the home, was not immediately available. No others were reported injured.

