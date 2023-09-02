Thousands crowded into Downtown Kenosha Saturday for the chance to enjoy classic cars and celebrate the unofficial end of summer.

The sprawling Downtown Car Show filled Sixth Avenue and adjoining side streets with thousands of classic -- and a few newer -- vehicles. Organizers estimated some 10,000 people from across the region attended the free annual event open to the public.

Tony Pontillo, the car show’s main organizer, said Saturday "couldn't have gone better" and credited record turnout to the "beautiful" weather.

"We have a little over 2,000 show cars this year and we normally run about 1,300, 1,400 or 1,600 cars," said Pontillo, who has been working on the show for over 20 years. He said it takes 10 months of planning and dozens of volunteers to make the event pop. "We're at the maximum."

"We run this show so everybody's happy when they come down," Pontillo said. "It makes people happy. We have people who come from different states and even Canada."

Pontillo said the Cruise-In grows in popularity each year, which is great news for brick-and-mortar Downtown businesses who he said experience a sharp rise in sales.

"The restaurants pay taxes and deserve to make some extra money," Pontillo said.

Pontillo was surprised with a plaque from Kenosha Classic Street Machines for his "outstanding service, support and dedication" to the organization.

Kenosha Police "Officer Friendly" Tyler Cochran met and chatted with locals, sold raffle tickets and offered cookies to children.

"I think this is one of the best events that we have in our Downtown area," Cochran said. "There's a nice breeze and everyone seems to be enjoying themselves here."

Jennifer Arzt, of Pleasant Prairie, brought her "Little Red," her 1965 Rambler American convertible.

"We drive it through the summer and we like cruising down by the lake on a nice night," Arzt said. "Everybody has a Rambler story. When you come to one of these shows, people will come up to you and they'll compliment your car and tell you a Rambler story from the '60s."

Arzt said she's been involved with the Downtown Car Show for some 15 years.

Arzt said Pontillo "does an excellent job" organizing the event and "hope he continues."

"It's a success," Pontillo said. "There's no excuse not to be Downtown for the weekend. There's a lot to do down here this weekend. ... This is a positive event. "

Sandi Correa, of Crystal Lake, Ill., drove up to Kenosha in her purple 1967 Dodge Coronet for the car show.

"We come to this event every year," Correa said. "We wouldn't miss this. We love it. We go to lots of car shows and without a doubt this is one of the best ones. We also love Kenosha's harbor and atmosphere. It's really good. It's just a very enjoyable time."