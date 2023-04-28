Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, which is a great reminder that it’s ALWAYS a good day to celebrate books.

Considering we had folks at a Community Library Board of Trustees meeting Monday evening advocating the banning of books (scary stuff), we need this celebration more than ever.

Blue House Books, our Downtown bookstore at 5915 Sixth Ave. A, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with in-store specials and giveaways on what the store’s staffers call “our favorite day of the year.” Also, every customer enrolled in the store’s loyalty program will be entered into a raffle that day.

Here’s a new wrinkle for the celebration — which includes locally brewed beer, if you’re so inclined. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Blue House Books is hosting area authors at Public Craft Brewing, 628 58th St.

The spacious Downtown brewery “allows us to host more people in a comfortable environment,” said Blue House Books owner Samantha Jacquest.

The authors will “talk all things bookish” in panel discussions.

“We love making this event as big as possible,” Jacquest said Thursday while assisting customers at her store. “Public Craft is a great location, because people can come all day or just to see certain authors. All the authors in the panels are new to the store — I haven’t even met any of them in person yet.”

Writers taking part in the event include:

Nghi Vo: Author of the novels “Siren Queen” and “The Chosen and the Beautiful.” Born in Illinois, she now lives on the shores of Lake Michigan and “believes in the ritual of lipstick, the power of stories, and the right to change your mind.”

Rita Woods: The Detroit native lives in suburban Chicago and serves as a trustee on her local library board. She loves magic, books, history, coffee and traveling — not necessarily in that order. She is the author of the award-winning novel “Remembrance.” Her latest novel, “The Last Dreamwalker,” was published in September 2022.

James Klise: The Chicago resident’s novels for teens include the Edgar Award-winning “The Art of Secrets.” His next book, “I’ll Take Everything You Have,” a queer coming-of-age crime novel set in 1934 Chicago, was published by Algonquin Young Readers in February. When he’s not busy writing, Klise oversees “a very busy high school library.”

Jamie Pacton: The Young Adult and Middle Grade author, who grew up in the mountains of East Tennessee and now lives in Wisconsin, teaches English at the college level. She’s had a lot of “weird jobs” while pursuing her dream of being an author, including pen salesperson, lab assistant and art museum guard. Her YA contemporary books include “Furious,” “Lucky Girl” and “The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly.”

Daniel Kraus: The New York Times bestselling author has a new book, “Whalefall,” coming in August. He works with filmmakers and co-authored “Trollhunters,” which was adapted into an Emmy-winning Netflix series.

Annelise Ryan: The pseudonym for Beth Amos, author of the new “Monster Hunter” mystery series, the first of which, “A Death in Door County,” was released in September 2022. The second book in the series, “Death in the Dark Woods,” is scheduled for release this fall. A retired nurse, she enjoys playing competitive Scrabble.

“Indie Bookstore Day is a day to celebrate what makes your local bookstore special,” Jacquest said. “We know people can get books at other places, but we offer the ‘extra’ stuff, including our many events and book clubs.”

Also coming Saturday, Jacquest teased “a big announcement we’ll be making about something new and exciting. It’s staying under wraps until that morning.”

More information on the authors and their work is available on the Blue House Bookstore website, blue-house-books.com.

Kenosha Book Festival

Right on the heels of Independent Bookstore Day, Studio Moonfall is hosting its Kenosha Book Festival on Sunday.

More accurately, this is Chapter One of six Book Festival events planned throughout the year.

The theme? “Books! Books! Books!”

To kick off the festival, Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday “for an unforgettable day of literary celebration.”

The free event includes authors “from a diverse range of genres” and used books on sale for $1.

Organizers are also promising “exciting giveaways and contests throughout the day.”

Authors taking part Sunday include: Donovan Scherer, Jessie Rose, T.R. Nickel, Sean Sorce, Kaitlyn Bolyard (who will be signing and selling her first novel, “Mr. Wilson’s Wives”), Ana Michelle, Al Lytle & Toi Blasier, Debra Oas, Michelle Murray, Danielle Lieber, Natasa Zoubouridis, Mynk Baylor, Aliyah Jackson, Anthony Wedgeworth and M.P. McDonald.

As for food, local chef Joel Bolyard is making his debut with his food truck, That’s A Wrap.

He has a fun concept: He makes wraps, which are named for movies.

His “Who Fed Roger Robert?” wrap features carrots (and lots of other good stuff), while “That’s All Folks” features pulled pork.

You can find the food truck in the parking lot across from Studio Moonfall on Sunday. For more about the new business, search “That’s a Wrap” on Facebook.

For the latest updates on all this stuff, go to KenoshaBookFestival.com and check Studio Moonfall’s social media for “sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes action.”