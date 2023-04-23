The Kenosha Firefighters annual Pizza Bake-off helped raise funds Sunday to supply the Kenosha Fire Department with at least two drones to aid in search and rescue, especially, those involving drownings.
The event was held at Ruffolo’s Special Pizza II, 3931 45th St., where dozens of pizza lovers sampled five different pies, some with traditional and non-traditional ingredients from pepperoni to pickles.
“This year’s has more meaning because we’re doing to purchase drones for the City of Kenosha. We’ve had too many people drown and we saw the need and that’s why we’re here today,” said Geri Cucunato, a Kenosha Police and Fire commissioner and a trustee for the AFL-CIO who came up with the original bake-off five years ago.
The bake-off was meant to help raise funds for the fire department and has become a friendly competition between fire stations.
The fire department currently has no drones and the fundraising efforts of Local 414, the firefighters union, the community and others over the past year looks to garner $50,000 to purchase two drones, she said. Another company has purchased a done for the department. In addition, the police department is expected to have two drones.
“So we will be covered,” she said.
She said the fundraising efforts for the fire department’s drones are “over halfway there.”
Cucunato said initially she thought that the fundraising goal was an unrealistic number.
“But the community has come out in droves,” she said.
The funds would also help pay for training firefighters to pilot the drones.
“The training is very expensive, so, we want to get all that cost covered so that it’s not coming out of our tax dollars, it’s coming from the people,” she said. “I think it means more to the firefighters knowing that people care enough to give.
The drones are about a $17,000 investment for each aircraft, according to Rick Gallo, president of the Kenosha AFL-CIO council. Training is expected to cost at least $400 apiece for fire department members.
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, who presented Gallo and Kenosha firefighter Jason Backhaus with a check for $2,500 from her discretionary budget, said when she heard about the request for drones from city firefighters, she was immediately reminded of the drownings that occurred last year in the county in Silver Lake, Powers Lake and Bristol where a 22-year-old man, an 8-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy died in respective, separate incidents. A 5-year-old boy also drowned in Lake Michigan at the city’s Pennoyer Park beach.
In the Pennoyer Park case, authorities encountered a passerby who had his own drone and volunteered his services to assist in searching for the boy. The boy was located, but unfortunately had been unconscious and submerged in the lake waters too long, authorities said.
“The (divers) were in the water and they couldn’t see. They couldn’t find him,” Gallo said. “The found him with the drone as soon as they put it up, it was too late. So these are the kinds of things we don’t want to see.”
Kerkman said that Kenosha has already had its first water incident of the season where boat capsized in Lake Michigan this month. Three people were rescued in the incident.
With the spring and summer months ahead, “something else is going to happen and we need to be prepared,” she said.
What do you do when you're drowning? 4 water safety tips from the experts
More common than you think
Dave Benjamin, co-founder and executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, usually starts his water safety classes by talking about fire. “What do you do in case of a fire emergency?” He normally asks the crowd of children. “Stop, drop and roll,” they say.
“What do you do if you’re drowning?” More often than not, the kids stay silent.
“Now, how often do you play in fire?” He asks. Heads shake. “And how often do you play in water?” For many children and teens, the answer to this last question is: Every. Single. Summer.
Drowning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is responsible for more deaths among children age 1 to 4 than all other causes except birth defects. For children age 1 to 14, drowning remains the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths, just behind motor vehicle crashes. Water safety, Benjamin (pictured speaking) said, “is not common sense.” Even the most advanced swimmers could be at risk.
A precautionary tale
On July 27, 2013, 15-year-old Matthew Kocher was away from home on a camp trip to New Buffalo City Beach in New Buffalo, Michigan, earning community service hours for school. While standing in the shallow Lake Michigan waters, Kocher got caught in a rip current.
“We were basically pool people, like most people,” John Kocher (pictured in orange), Matthew’s father, said.
Matthew had little experience in open water. Kocher suspects his son and several other people in his camp group, were unaware that the waving red flags on the beach signaled hazardous water condition
The Matthew Kocher Foundation
After Matthew’s funeral, John and his wife, Kathy, set up a foundation in their son’s name. They have since partnered with Benjamin and the GLSRP to sponsor more than 300 water safety talks in Illinois.
The following are the water safety tips they hope will save a life.
“We would have told Matt about this. Matt would have listened,” John said. “He was that kind of kid.”
1. Know before you go
“Check the weather reports, check the wave reports and check for a rip-current warning. See if any flags are up,” Kocher said.
All of this information can be found on the National Weather Service’s website weather.gov. It is updated each day with watches, warnings and other advisories.
When at a beach, red flags signal hazardous conditions that would make swimming more dangerous. Yellow flags indicate rough but non-life threatening water conditions and green flags signal normal conditions.
2. Keep an eye on your child
Whether at the beach or pool, the National Drowning Prevention Alliance suggests parents designate a water watcher or water guardian.
“Even if you are with a group of people, have one adult whose main responsibility is to keep an eye on the kids in the water,” Adam Katchmarchi, the executive director of NDPA said.
Lifeguards should be additional, rather than sole supervisors.
3. Flip, float, follow
In a water emergency, GLSRP recommends swimmers flip, float and follow.
First flip over onto your back to float. Keep your head above the water, remain calm and conserve energy.
If in open water with a current, swim perpendicular to its flow, parallel to the shore, until you reach an area free of the current. If you see someone who appears to be drowning, toss a flotation device into the water then alert lifeguards.
4. Learn to swim
Swimming is an essential skill. However, 64% of African American children, 45% of Hispanic children and 40% of white children cannot swim.
This statistic becomes even more harrowing when it is revealed that of all nonswimming children, 87% plan to visit a beach or pool at least once during the summer.