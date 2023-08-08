Members of the Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414 and the Kenosha Professional Police Association will showcase their cooking skills during the “Kenosha Dog” showdown in support of the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund.

This contest is the featured activity in the Cooking Studio at this year’s HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival in Kenosha’s HarborPark Celebration Place. The cooking festivities will begin at 12:45 p.m.

“This year the cooking studio pits two hometown teams in a battle for the trophy. Our three-year champs, Kenosha Fire Fighter’s Local 414 will face off against our Kenosha Professional Police Association. It seems fitting to challenge Kenosha’s Bravest and Kenosha’s Finest to create a “Kenosha Dog” to show off their cooking skills while showcasing what makes this City they both serve special!” says Teri Jacobson, co-captain Cooking Studio

“The parameters of the “Kenosha Dog” challenge was the teams could use any type of sausage product (hot dog, brat, italian sausage etc) and a side that they believe represents Kenosha best while still making a tasty dish our audience will enjoy, after all the audience will be the ones voting in the winner,” Jacobson said.

“It is well known in our community of the longtime competitive relationship between the KPD and the KFD. Both departments go head to head and battle for bragging rights in several timed eating contests and chili-cookoffs, charity softball games and the tricycle races at the Velodrome. We use these community engagements, such as the cook-off at the Jazz Fest to strengthen our professional bond with the members of the KFD. Besides the fact of trying to be the first one to a call, or arguments of who can hit a softball further or make a better chili, we are well aware that being a first responder and serving our community in the best way possible is a team effort”, said KPD Detective Josh Kunz

“We have a strong admiration for the Mahone Family Fund and all whom are involved, while recognizing the wonderful opportunities and mentoring programs they provide to the youth in our community,” said Kenosha Police Detective Josh Kunz. “Community engagements, such as the annual Pursuit of Excellence Gala or the numerous summer events put on each year by the Mahone Family Fund exemplifies everything Kenosha stands for—togetherness, fun in the sun and the pursuit to strengthen the relationships we hold within our community.” At last year’s HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival the Kenosha firefighters group prevailed over their friendly foes from Greenfield Professional Firefighters Local 1963.

“Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414, through our charitable organization, Kenosha Firefighters CARE, Inc., has been a proud supporter of the Mahone Fund. Working to provide opportunities to those who may not otherwise have chances for higher education works well with our mission statement; to assist in fulfilling unmet needs within the community”, said Lt. Joey Selski. Kenosha Firefighters C.A.R.E. representative. “As firefighters, our job is to serve others. There is a natural parallel between our service in the community and serving food. Both bring people together regardless of differences. We feel this is the one thing all people have in common, the need to come together and be part of something bigger.”

Ardis Mahone Mosley, co-chair of the Cooking Studio along with Jacobson, said the competition is a great way to kick off a fun day of music on the lakefront.

“Everyone who attends the Cooking Studio will get an inside look into what it’s like to cook for a firehouse, and they’ll get some great recipes and delicious samples. In the past we’ve gotten great tips and treats; I’m sure this year will be even better!”, Mahone Mosley said.

“Gateway Technical College is again pleased to be partnering with the Mahone Fund in the Harbor Jazz Fest Cooking Studio. The event has become a highlight of the summer for our programs. This year we are especially pleased to involve two of our Protective Service programs, Criminal Justice Studies and Fire Science along with our Culinary Arts Program”, said Terry Simmons, dean of the School of Protective and Human Service. “Gateway Technical College’s mission is to deliver industry-focused education that is flexible, accessible and affordable for our diverse community. There is no better way to share our mission with the community than through showing our support and participating in this Mahone Fund student focused event.”

The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues festival is a major annual fundraiser for the Mahone Fund, which provides educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, while also supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color. Created in 1999 to perpetuate the legacy of local social justice leaders and education advocates Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone, the fund is a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation.

This year’s festival will include performances by internationally acclaimed guitarist Norman Brown as well as Racine’s legendary Chicago Blues artist The Stephen Hull Experience. Advanced general admission tickets to the festival are $30 and $35 at the gate. VIP Lounge tickets — which include concert admission, food and complementary beer, wine, soda and water — are $90 each.

More information about the festival, including how to purchase tickets, is available at https://www.mahonefund.org.