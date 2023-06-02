Good luck trying to sit down and talk with Kris Kochman in early June.

Her schedule at this time of the year is packed.

And that’s a great thing for area residents.

As the City of Kenosha’s community relations liaison, Kochman has organized local activities since December 2011, including the Civic Veterans Parade, Fourth of July celebrations, outdoor concerts and events like Snow Daze and the city’s Fall Festival.

We did grab her for a few moments on Thursday, and she confirmed what we suspected: The city’s events calendar “is back to pre-2020 levels — and even beyond that.”

So far this year, “We have about 70 events planned through Labor Day — and we’ll hit 100 events by the end of the year,” she said.

After COVID-19 restrictions shut down almost everything starting in March of 2020, events have been picking up speed again.

“The pandemic made people want to do more outdoor events,” Kochman said, “and summer is such a short season in Wisconsin, so we really have to embrace it.”

The Kenosha area, she said, boasts “a good variety of events, like art fairs, festivals, outdoor concerts and 5K races.”

The 2023 summer season features a mix of long-standing favorites like Taste of Wisconsin, which returns in late July after flirting with ending after 2022, along with new events.

“A group is hosting a Taco Fest on the band shell in July,” Kochman said, “and, in September, there will be a Mexican Independence Day celebration with a parade on Seventh Avenue leading to a festival, also on the band shell.”

Also new this year: A Beach Front Arts Fest on July 22 at the band shell. The all-day festival features musical acts, merchandise and food vendors selling goods, along with what organizers describe as “some simple yard games.”

In fact, the band shell in Pennoyer Park — which enjoys a location right on Lake Michigan — is a popular spot for events all summer, including being home to the Kenosha Pops Concert Band performances and “Tuesdays at the Shell” concerts.

If you were thinking about reserving the shell this season, you’re probably already too late.

“The band shell is booked most Saturdays,” Kochman said.

Who loves a parade?

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade is July 2, as part of the city’s “Celebrate America” events, running through July 4.

The parade’s “new” route is back for the third year, stepping off from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue, marching south into Downtown and heading toward Library Park.

“We’ve had very positive feedback about this route,” Kochman said. “It’s such a pretty area, going along Seventh Avenue and the harbor.”

This year’s parade will feature the KUSD summer marching bands, along with the Junior Lighthouse Brigade from Racine.

“The Band of the Black Watch and Rambler Band are back, and we love having marching bands” Kochman said. “We also have 15 floats this year, including the popular Greasers band.”

Veterans organizations are always a big part of the parade, too: “It is called the Civic Veterans Parade, and we love having them take part.”

Fourth of July events also include the Rainbow Carnival, outdoor stages with live music, plenty of food vendors — and dogs jumping into a swimming pool set up along the harbor.

This is Kochman’s 12th season as the city’s parade grand poo-bah, and she shows no signs of tiring of that role.

“Parade day is always a fun day for me,” she said. “We’re up early and are at the parade route, trouble-shooting anything that comes up. But once it gets rolling, I can enjoy it after all the months of preparation.”

Go fly a kite!

One of the first local summer festivals takes place this weekend, in Kennedy Park.

The city’s Outta Sight Kite Flight is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along the Lake Michigan lakefront.

“This is a really good, family-friendly event,” Kochman said. “Scott Fisher, who organizes it, has been very loyal to us. He’s a busy guy, working at events like Summerfest and the State Fair and operating his stores in Milwaukee, but he always comes here for this.”

The Kenosha kite festival is celebrating its 21st anniversary this weekend, and Kochman credits Penny Haney, her predecessor with the city, for bringing the festival to Kenosha.

As for why the kite festival is still thriving, Kochman chalks it up to a great location, free admission and a casual, happy atmosphere.

“People can pop in and come and go as they like,” she said. “Some people bring their own kites to fly, plus they enjoy seeing the giant octopus and whale kites.

“You can stay for an hour or stay the whole afternoon,” she added. “And there’s just something happy about kites flying in the sky.”

Don’t slow down

As for Kochman’s own summer plans, at this point, she says with a laugh, “I always think I am going to attend everything. I won’t do that, of course, but it’s nice to have so many options.”

Since her first summer season working for Kenosha — way, way back in 2012 — the city’s event calendar has continued to expand.

“When I first started, we had the parade and Peanut Butter & Jam concerts and the city tree-lighting, with a few other events,” she said. “We’ve been adding to that list ever since.”

The city’s event schedule is now so full, things don’t slow down much until after Christmas.

“We’re still busy after Labor Day, and our Kenosha Fall Festival is moving later this year, to October,” Kochman said. “It’s always changing, and no two days in this job are the same. That’s why I love it.”