KENOSHA – Kenosha’s rich Italian culture will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Kenosha HarborMarket.

The market — located at Second Avenue and 56th Street on the Downtown lakefront — will feature special Italian-related entertainment and activities under a big tent on Oct. 7:

Bill Serritella performs “The Sounds of Sinatra” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Chef Mary Radigan of Tenuta’s Deli will demonstrate risotto cooking.

Jerry Infusino of Kenosha’s Infusino’s Ristorante will be serving Italian sausage and meatball bomber sliders for purchase.

LaMacchia Travel, a longstanding Italian-American business in Kenosha, will have staff members available to answer travel questions and to help design a travel adventure.

There will be many Italian-themed activities, such as grass bocce, a “Make and Take” kids craft table, as well as a map of Italy asking people to mark the area where their relatives came from or to show their favorite Italian city.

Market visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy Serritella’s performance and the cooking demonstration. The tent will be located on the southeast side of the market, in the grassy area of Plaza Douai.

“Italian-American Heritage Day at the Kenosha HarborMarket will be a wonderful way to celebrate our city’s time-honored culture and heritage,” said Lynda Ruffolo, a Kenosha HarborMarket Board member and organizer of the special event.

“We will also be taking a vote asking people is it ‘Sauce or Gravy?’ This is a hotly debated topic, so get your vote in,” Ruffolo said.

The Italian-American Heritage theme will be seen throughout the market, she added.

“Many of our regular weekly vendors are putting together special Italian-themed products that will be available to purchase. Participating vendors will have an Italian-American flag on their booths,” she said.

The HarborMarket, celebrating its 20th season, is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in its outdoor location through Oct. 28. Admission is free. Starting Saturday, Nov. 4, the Kenosha Winter HarborMarket can be found inside the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. The Winter HarborMarket is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 28. (Note: No markets on Dec. 16, 23 and 30.)

Visit the Kenosha HarborMarket’s Facebook page for additional activities and updates for Italian-American Heritage Day at Kenosha HarborMarket. For questions, or to participate, contact Ruffolo at lruffolo@kenoshaharbormarket.com.