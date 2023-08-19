HarborPark was filled with the sounds and smells of summer Saturday afternoon.

The annual HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues festival drew thousands of area residents to Kenosha’s lakefront in support of the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund.

All proceeds support the organization’s CEO mentoring program, which aims to foster academic achievement, college readiness, career success and a spirit of service to others while reducing the financial barriers impacting access and affordability for first-generation students. The event was held in Celebration Place.

“It’s a beautiful, sunny day and everybody’s out,” said Tim Mahone, chair of the organization. “We’ve been doing this for 21 years. We haven’t missed a beat. It’s going well today and we have people from Illinois, Madison and Green Bay here. We’re happy to show off our lakefront for a good cause.”

The festival kicked off with the annual Cooking Studio, an interactive cooking demonstration with local and regional chefs.

Members of the Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414 and the Kenosha Professional Police Association took part in the “Kenosha Dog” showdown cook-off in support of the Mahone Fund. For the contest a team from each union prepared a sausage product and a side dish they believed best represents Kenosha.

Firefighters Local 414 offered an Italian sausage with homemade red sauce on a toasted Italian roll with pesto, mozzarella and chopped tomato along with a tortellini salad.

“Everything is from Kenosha and it’s very Italian,” said Local 414 Vice President Joseph Sielski. “We’re having a great cause and this is for a great cause.”

Firefighter Austin “T-Bone” Maxedon, who often cooks for his colleagues, helped create his team’s recipes.

“Italian history runs through Kenosha. We came up with an Italian sausage on an Italian bun with a basil pesto and garlic spread with Marinara sauce,” Maxedon said. “I do enjoy cooking. I’m particular. I grew up in a family where we had family-style meals and I learned how to cook from my mom and grandma. This is a blast.”

The Kenosha Professional Police Association offered a high-calorie bacon-wrapped and maple glazed hotdog on a frosted vanilla Long John doughnut accompanied by baked beans.

Javier Vega, of the Kenosha Police Department, said the friendly competition was a great opportunity to meet the public and support a good cause.

“We have a beef hotdog wrapped in thick bacon,” Vega said, adding that his team’s offering was “better.”

“We all kind of came together with ideas for the hotdog,” Vega said. “This is a blast. We have a solid group of guys here bringing years of smoking and grilling experience. It’s an amazing time with great weather. You’re coming to a festival and you want to eat good food. We’re all friends just having a good time on a fun afternoon.”

Firefighters Local 414 ended up winning the showdown.

The festival continued into the evening with music from Milwaukee salsa singer Landy Cabrera followed by the Stephen Hull Experience and finally headliner Norman Brown, a Grammy-winning guitarist.