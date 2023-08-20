Kenosha's Downtown HarborPark was filled with smooth sounds Saturday afternoon and into the night.

The annual HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues festival drew thousands of area residents to Kenosha’s lakefront in support of the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund.

All proceeds support the organization’s CEO mentoring program, which aims to foster academic achievement, college readiness, career success and a spirit of service to others while reducing the financial barriers impacting access and affordability for first-generation students. The event was held in Celebration Place.

Attendees got into the groove as they lounged around the space and sipped refreshments.

"You couldn't ask for a better day," said Tim Mahone, chair of the organization, adding that last year the event was held under threat of heavy rain. "This is a tremendous sponsor-driven event. We like to say it's great music, great food, great fun and all on a great lake."

The festival featured music from Milwaukee salsa singer Landy Cabrera followed by the Stephen Hull Experience and finally headliner Norman Brown, a Grammy-winning guitarist.

Ben Woods, 22, who recently graduated from Southern Methodist University in Texas with a theater degree, said he greatly impacted from the Mahone Fund. He hopes to teach local high school students one day.

"It's people like those with the Mahone Fund that allow students to chase their dreams and goals," Woods said. "I received a new family, a new family through the Mahone family. It's been great. It's so concrete. It's so nice having all the support and help through the Mahones."

Michael Victor, of Chicago, attended the festival with his wife.

"The music brought me out," Michael Victor said. "It's wonderful weather and we're having a great time."

Natasha Victor said the music was "wonderful" and that she's been "salsaing, stepping and line dancing."

"Kenosha's lakefront is beautiful," Natasha said.