KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the Kenosha harbor), has a new event this summer: Cars and Coffee, taking place this week on June 11.

The free events take place 8 a.m. to noon in the venue's parking lot on the Second Sunday of each month, through Sept. 10.

Car enthusiasts will be showing off their classic vehicles.

Also, the History Center will open early, at 9 a.m., for tours. The gift shop will also be open, and food vendors will be there, too.

The History Center also hosts its Cruise-In Nights, from 4 to 8 p.m. on the last Friday of each month, May 26 through Sept. 29.

On those nights, the History Center stays open until 7 p.m.

These events are free and open to all classic vehicles.

Note: The June 30 Cruise-In also features the Kenosha Taco Fest.