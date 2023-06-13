Kenosha’s two popular City-operated swimming pools are in danger of not opening for the summer. There aren’t enough lifeguards.

The City of Kenosha is accepting applications for part-time lifeguards to work at the Washington Park Pool, 1821 Washington Road, and Anderson Park Pool, 8730 22nd Ave., from June to August on an operating schedule set by the Parks Department. The city will pay for the American Red Cross lifeguard certification or recertification fees.

Hourly wages have also been increased this season to about $15 an hour.

“The pools would normally be open until mid-August, so if we do not have enough lifeguards by July 1 I am looking at making the decision that we will be unable to open the pools for the season,” city administrator John Morrissey said. “Currently, other than lifeguards the pools are ready to be opened.”

Morrissey said each pool needs at least 13 lifeguards and a budget for 40. The city currently has only 15 applicants in total and most of them are not available every day. Morrissey said the city needs at least five more lifeguards to at least allow each pool to be open on a rotating basis.

The city’s public pools have historically been popular with young people and families during summer break, sometimes drawing hundreds of swimmers a day.

If enough lifeguards are hired, the pools will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, weather and water quality conditions permitting.

Lifeguards can work up to 48 hours per week, although most work around 20 hours. They are required to work evenings, weekends and holidays.

Lifeguards may be scheduled to work between the two pool locations. Duties include supervision of the swimming area to maintain order and protect swimmers from accidents or drowning, enforcement of swimming rules and regulations and maintaining clean pools and surrounding areas.

Applicants must be at least 16.

Morrissey said Kenosha isn’t the only municipality facing a dearth of lifeguards this year.

“There’s a lot of cities that are just closing their pools and they’re not going to re-open them,” Morrissey said, adding the city has reached out to local school and colleges for potential applicants.

Morrissey said those who have already been hired as part-time lifeguards may do other work around the city such as painting or planting while he works to shore up staff.

Ald. Jan Michalski said “we should all think of finding as many people as we can to apply to be lifeguards.”

“It’s an important issue,” Michalski said.