This week features plenty of Juneteenth celebrations and events, kicking off Wednesday with a community giveback event and judging for the 2023 Mister and Miss Teen Juneteenth.

Community Giveback

Several volunteers gathered at Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. to hand out donated hygiene items, clothing and household supplies Wednesday afternoon.

Alvin Owens, a local businessman and organizer for Kenosha’s Juneteenth events, said it was to “show some presence” at Lincoln Park, hopefully setting a foundation for larger events in the future.

Owens handed out socks, soaps, toothbrushes and more to anyone who arrived. It was an important aspect to the week’s overall Juneteenth events Owens said.

“The festival is nice, but giving back is important,” Owens said.

Teen Juneteenth

Of the four Kenosha teens who gathered at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha Wednesday evening, two will be named as this year’s Mister and Miss Teen Juneteenth.

The high school graduates were each interviewed by a panel of judges that included past Miss Teen Juneteenth Jada Robinson and the first Black Miss Kenosha Willow Newell. The winners will be announced during Saturday’s festival.

Juneteenth can be tracked to June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state of Texas were free by executive decree. That day came to be known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas. Originating in Galveston, Juneteenth has since been observed annually in various parts of the United States, often broadly celebrating African-American culture. The day was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

The teens reflected on what Juneteenth meant to them.

Ariana Ervin, a Bradford graduate planning to attend Clark Atlanta University, said that one important aspect of Juneteenth was its focus on Black history and education.

“It’s indescribable,” Ervin said. “It’s our history. It’s who we are today and who we can be.”

Aidan Brantley is an Indian Trail graduate who plans to attend Xavier University of Louisiana. He said he chose to compete to get a deeper “historical understanding and knowledge” of his culture.

“It’s independence day,” Brantley said. “Having this day immortalized, it means a lot to a lot of people.”

Ailani Savage graduated from Indian Trail and plans to serve in the Air Force.

“It’s an important holiday to acknowledge and recognize,” Savage said. “It’s only just become a federal holiday ... We’re standing strong. It’s something we should be proud of.”

Keyon Hill-McAbee graduated from Indian Trail. He plans to attend Gateway Technical College for website and computer programming. He emphasized, like many of the candidates, that Juneteenth was also a celebration.

“It’s a celebration of Black people’s independence,” Hill-McAbee said.

Many of the candidates encouraged Kenosha residents to join in on that celebration of Black culture, history and independence regardless of their backgrounds. The Kenosha Juneteenth festival is Saturday at 1345 52nd St.

“They should attend, they’ll have a great time,” Ervin said. “It’s like a birthday for the culture.”

Marguerite Phillips, who helped organize the Teen Juneteenth event, said it was an acknowledgment and recognition of Black history.

“It’s very important our youth understand who they are and where they come from, and to be proud,” Phillips said. “It’s important for Kenosha as well.”