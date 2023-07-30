Kenosha Kingfish fans come from all walks of life.

And, sometimes, they come from across the globe.

Marybeth Zuhlke, a retired Kenosha Unified School District teacher, who stays busy as a community volunteer, brought some 30 people to the July 22 Kingfish game from the Racine Sister Cities Committee.

The group included three high school students from Osio, Japan, Racine’s Sister City, plus a student from China.

“All three students love baseball and wanted to see a pro baseball game,” Zuhlke said. “Six years ago, I hosted a student from Japan and took her to a Milwaukee Brewers game and a Kingfish game. She told her friends the Brewers game was good, but the Kingfish game was more fun. In Kenosha, they announced her name before the game, and she got to meet the players afterward.”

Zuhlke suggested making a return trip to Simmons Field with this year’s visitors “and got a tremendous response. We ordered the package early so they will get a Kingfish Hat, hot dog, chips and soda.”

The group has “great seats right behind home plate in section 106,” Zuhlke added. “Of all the things planned during their visit, the students are the most excited to see the game.”

During the July 22 game, the visiting students got up and performed the “Y.M.C.A.” dance with Jane Sneicker, who has been entertaining crowds at Simmons Field with her baton twirling and pom-poms during that song since the team came to Kenosha a decade ago.

The students “especially loved that,” Zuhlke said.

Final two weeks

The Kenosha Kingfish are in the homestretch of their season, with five home games left:

Wednesday, Aug. 2: 6:35 p.m. vs. the Rockford Rivets. This is the season’s second “Bark in the Park” game, with canine pals welcome at the ballpark.

Thursday, Aug. 3: 6:35 p.m. vs. the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. This is First responders Night, hosted by Aurora Health Care.

Friday, Aug. 4: 6:35 p.m. vs. the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. This is the second bobblehead game of the season. The Kenosha Comets Elvis honors the local team that played in the 1943-1954 All-American Professional Women’s Baseball League.

Also on Aug. 4, the women’s Team USA Baseball Team will play a free game at 3 p.m. at Simmons Field, before heading to Thunder Bay, Ontario, for the Women’s Baseball World Cup. “We’re very excited to have Team USA here,” Kingfish owner Bill Fanning said.

Monday, Aug. 7: 6:35 p.m. vs. the Rockford Rivets. The game features a Mini Helmet Giveaway.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: 6:35 p.m. vs. the Rockford Rivets. The final 2023 home game is also Fan Appreciation Night with a team poster giveaway and other specials.

The Kingfish wrap up the summer with four straight away games, finishing up on Aug. 12 in Kalamazoo, Mich.

What’s new

To celebrate the team’s 10th season in our fair city, there have been a few additions to the team this summer:

New brew: The team added a beer from our own Public Craft Brewing Co., a self-described “light lager.”

New foods: Food offerings include the new Elvis Sundae, served in a mini helmet. It features ice cream topped with caramel and chocolate sauce, a cookie, whipped cream and a Swedish fish garnish. Other new food options include plant-based items and more ways to eat out of a souvenir helmet. French fries and cheese curds — staples of ballpark noshing — will also come in the mini helmets.

New way to order: The team offers a mobile concessions ordering program. Fans can order using a QR code to place an order. The mobile order pickup station will be located on the left side of the main concession stand to help reduce wait times.

New pitch clock: The Northwoods League, which includes our Kingfish, has adopted the same pitch clock used in the Major and Minor Leagues to speed up the pace of play.

“Families stay at the ballpark about two-and-a-half hours, no matter what’s going on,” Fanning said. “This shaves about 30 minutes off each game, so they can see more of a game.”

The pitch clock “is awesome,” General Manager Ryne Goralski said. “Baseball really needs it. From a fan perspective, this is great.”

Goralski, who’s in his sixth season with the team, said he’s happy with “the relationships we’ve built with the community. That’s really special.”

For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.