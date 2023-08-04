Tom Hanks was right!

Tracy Sunday shares a long history with the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Her grandmother, Joyce Hill Westerman, played in the league from 1945 to 1952, and Sunday is hosting the organization's 80th anniversary reunion this week in Kenosha.

The league was made famous by the 1992 film “A League of Their Own.”

Which makes Sunday the perfect person to ask: Is it true, as Tom Hanks' baseball manager character famously said in the movie, that "there’s no crying in baseball"?

Sunday immediately answers: "Absolutely. My grandmother is proof of that quote, and she passed it onto her daughters, granddaughters and great granddaughters — and the boys in the family, too.

"If you would fall, she would be there to support you, but the message was strong: Get up, brush it off, and do it again until you succeed. It was a life lesson she learned on the field and still to this day, my 4-year-old niece, Kenzie, will fall, stand up and say 'brush it off.' I hope that mentality never leaves our family."

Several decades after the women's league disbanded, the public remains fascinated by the teams and the players.

"There is no doubt that Penny Marshall creating the baseball classic 'A League of Their Own' helped rejuvenate the excitement around these trailblazing women," Sunday said. "They were the first women's professional sports team, decades before Title IX was enacted giving women athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports.

"They were fearless in the face of adversity and proved why they belonged on the field as they drew in annual fan bases reaching one million. Who can forget that?"

Sunday is hoping another professional women's baseball league happens.

"I think it is just a matter of time," she said. "There are fearless girls today knocking down barriers to make it happen."