We’d say our Kenosha Kingfish are in the homestretch, but we hate to mix sports metaphors.
Instead, let’s say the local Northwoods League baseball team has rounded third base and is barreling toward home plate.
With just three home games left in the 2023 season, the Kingfish are looking to end the summer on a high note, said team co-owner Bill Fanning.
Up first are two games today — and only one involves the Kingfish team.
At 3:30 p.m. today, the women’s USA National Team will play a free game at Simmons Field, before the team heads to Thunder Bay, Ontario, for the Women’s Baseball World Cup.
The seven-inning exhibition baseball game is free, with no tickets required.
Team USA will be playing the All-American Professional Women’s Baseball League team, which is in Kenosha celebrating that league’s 80th anniversary.
The players will be wearing Kenosha Comets jerseys, honoring the local team that was part of the World War II-era league, made famous in the 1992 film “A League of Their Own.” Cast members Anne Ramsay and Pattie Pelton from the film will be signing autographs during the game.
After the afternoon game, the Kingfish take on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks at 6:35 p.m. In keeping with today’s theme, the bobblehead giveaway is “Kenosha Comets Elvis,” featuring the team’s mascot, King Elvis, dressed in the uniform of the Kenosha Comets baseball team. Note: The stadium will be cleared between games. Tickets are required for the Kingfish game.
“We’ve sold a lot of tickets for the Friday night game,” Fanning said. “The last Friday home game usually draws a big crowd, plus we have nice weather and a bobblehead. We should have close to 3,000 fans here.”
Overall — except for the team’s 27-35 record — Fanning is pleased with how the season went.
“We thought we’d be a little better than we are on the field,” he said, “but crowds have been good, and people are having fun at the ballpark. We do the best we can with what we can control.” (For the record, our team is in fourth place in the Great Lakes East division of the Northwoods League, but we have the best mascot!)
Attendance at Simmons Field “is up from 2022,” he said. “We have about 150 people more at each game than we averaged in 2022.”
Season highlights
When asked to name a season highlight, he listed two: “Our Reading Program has been very successful. We’re working with more than 75 area schools. They do a reading contest, and if the kids read a certain number of books throughout the school year, they get a couple free tickets to games. We see a lot of people at the ballpark coming with those free tickets, especially for our May and June games.”
Another success is the team’s Kids Club Program.
“We had about 175 take part last year, and this year, we had to cut it off at 2,000,” Fanning said.
Here’s how it works: Kids up to age 14 sign up for free and get five free tickets, a $10 Kingfish gift store voucher, a lanyard and a drawstring backpack.
“We made it a point to increase that program this year,” Fanning said. “It gets kids here having fun, and those kids become fans and come back when they’re older.” The popular program will be back for 2024.
As for what Fanning would change? “We’d always like to win more games,” he said with a laugh. “We are always trying to get better, and we’ll go over everything with our staff and ask them how we can get better.”
New turf
One immediate change is artificial turf coming to Simmons Field.
“That project starts Aug. 21 and will take 60 to 70 days,” Fanning said.
The new turf “allows us to play more games, which helps UW-Parkside and the high school teams who play here in the spring,” he said. “A grass field needs time to recover from weather, but rain drains right off this turf.”
After today’s two events, Fanning is looking forward to the final two home games: Monday, Aug. 7, with a Mini Helmet giveaway, and “Fan Appreciation Night” on Tuesday, Aug. 8. “We’ll be handing out team posters and clearing out promotional items,” Fanning said of the Tuesday game.
The season officially ends on Aug. 12, with the Kingfish on the road for four straight games, and Fanning is already is looking ahead to more good times in 2024.
“We’ve had great crowds all season, and we just want to keep having fun at the ballpark,” he said.
For Kingfish tickets, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.