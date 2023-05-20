If you can imagine it, you can build it.

That message was evident during Saturday’s Eighth Annual Lego Brick Show organized by the Kenosha Lego Users Group at Uke’s Harley Davidson.

Hundreds of attendees observed custom Lego creations. Some depicted scenes from “Star Wars,” “Avatar” and Disney World while others featured forests, skyscrapers and landscapes.

Geoffrey Markus, a member of the Kenosha Lego Users Group, helped organize the event.

“I like the creativity of Legos,” Markus said. “Lego reaches so many people of all ages.”

Creator Carey Warren showed off his custom “Star Wars” creations including a scene from “The Mandalorian” and the cantina scene from “A New Hope.” Some featured moving parts and lights.

“It’s always fun being here and having people recognize things you build from movies,” Warren said, adding it takes hours to build such pieces. “You can buy these from the store. These are all custom built.”

Warren said it can be a little nerve-racking transporting his pieces but he’s developed a way to safely do so. He also said Legos are for everyone.

“People remember them from when they were a kid and now they have so much more detail,” Warren said.

The Kenosha Lego Users Group has dozens of members and was started in 2010. The organinzation’s members push each other to continuously improve their builds and bring them to the next level.