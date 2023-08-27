Summer may be coming to an end, but the Kenosha Public Library system “is brimming with fall fun, back-to-school joy, and education and entertainment for all ages,” library officials said.

September programs hosted by the Kenosha Public Library system include:

End of Summer Carnival: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept 1 at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

We’re celebrating the end of summer and the Summer Reading program with a fun-filled, all-ages event. Visitors can enjoy games, balloon animals, prizes and entertainment from the Little Big op Company. Also, visitors should be sure to stop by the pop-up Friends of the Library book sale and KPL Book Truck. Food will be available for purchse from food trucks.

Life and Legacy Information Fest: Wednesday, Sept. 6. 10 to 11 a.m. at the Southwest Library and 6 to 7 p.m. at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.

This program, for adults, is the start of the Life and Legacy Series. This event will feature speakers from local agencies and businesses that can offer guidance on end-of-life arrangements. Each speaker will provide a brief presentation, followed by a Q&A session. We will also provide additional information to help participants connect with the speakers and make more formal arrangements on your own time.

KPL Walking Club: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers.

Participants should meet in front of the Nature Center, to the left of the parking lot. This walk is mostly flat terrain and is not wheelchair accessible due to grass and mulch paths.

Walkers should wear comfortable walking shows and clothing — and show up on time. “We will leave promptly at 8:30 a.m. from each meeting location,” library officials said.

The group meets at a designated location and follows a pre-determined route. Maps and route information can be found on the library’s website, mykpl.us/walkingclub. Note: Registration is not required for each walk unless you want a reminder email.

Author Talk with Laura Bird: 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the Northside Library.

Bird explores grief and bullying in her middle-grade fiction book “Crossing the Pressure Line.”

The story centers on 12-year-old Clare Burch, who has lived with her mother, Helen, and her maternal grandparents, Grandma Lulu and her beloved Grandpa Anthony, for most of her life. One New Year’s Eve, Grandpa Anthony collapses from a heart attack while making dinner. When he ultimately dies, Clare is devastated. In his will, Grandpa Anthony requested that Grandma Lulu, Helen, and Clare spend a summer together in the family cabin in Alwyn, Wis., where Clare used to vacation with him and her mom. He also asked that they scatter his ashes in the lake there. What starts as a trip full of uncertainty and apprehension for Clare, Helen, and Grandma Lulu ends up being a journey of self-discovery as they navigate their grief and reconnect with one another.

Families and caregivers with children are invited to join this program to talk with the author about her book. Participants will also do a Northwoods-themed craft to go along with the setting of the novel.

The Get Started Workshop: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at the Southwest Library.

Getting started is the most critical and often challenging step for entrepreneurs. The program is hosted by Sharmain Harris, a local entrepreneur, who leads this hands-on, practical workshop that will provide participants with resources, connections and guidance “for your small business journey. This workshop will lead new entrepreneurs, or those considering that first big step, through the Co. Starter Methodology.”

A meal will be provided during the workshop. Registration is required. Note: Both sessions are the same. Please register for one session only.

Basics for First-Time Home Buyers: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Southwest Library.

If you’re a first-time homebuyer, navigating the world of mortgages can be overwhelming. Representatives from North Shore Bank “will help you understand the basics and make informed decisions about purchasing your first home,” library officials said. Note: Registration is recommended.

Cribbage Club: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Southwest Library.

Players of all skill levels are welcome to join this new club. The library will supply the boards, pegs, and cards. Participants should “bring the game-winning strategy.”

Fall Chess Day: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Southwest Library.

All ages are welcome to “join us for an all-day chess fun fest.”

Participants will play chess along with fellow players and the Kenosha Chess Association.

Note: Children under age 9 must be accompanied by an adult.

“Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin: An Evening with Author Kristine Hansen”: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at the Northside Library.

Adults are invited to join author Kristine Hansen as she explores and examines Frank Lloyd Wright’s southeastern Wisconsin projects.

Hansen is a published travel, architecture, and food writer “who brings an engaging perspective to the history of one of America’s most famous architects.”

Percy Jackson Party: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St.

Participants, ages 10 to 19, are invited to celebrate the release of the new Percy Jackson book with games and crafts.

The Cost of College: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place.

College can be expensive, but with the right tools and strategies, you can plan and prepare for this important investment in your future.

Representatives from North Shore Bank will help participants “gain valuable insights on budgeting and saving for college.”

Southport Literary Fair: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Southwest Library.

All ages are welcome to this new event, a celebration of literature for all ages and interests.

Working in partnership with Blue House Books, “we are planning a day of discussions, live interviews, activities, food trucks, and more.”

Also, musician Ben Mulwana will be performing.

Authors slated to take part include:

Kaitlyn Bolyard, “Mystical Music: Chords of Prophecy Book One” (fantasy), “Mr. Wilson’s Wives” (mystery)

Liam Callanan, “When in Rome,” “Paris by the Book “ (literary fiction)

Natalie Cana, “A Proposal They Can’t Refuse” (romance)

Carol Dunbar, “A Winters Rime,” “The Net Beneath Us” (literary fiction)

Maggie Ginsburg, “Still True” (literary fiction)

Jimmy Juliano, “Dead Eleven” (supernatural thriller)

Greta Kelly, “The Frozen Crown,” “The Seventh Queen,” “Queen of Days” (fantasy)

Jennifer Manthey, “The Fight” (poetry)

Gina L Maxwell, “The Dark King,” “The Rebel King” (dark fantasy romance)

Hannah Morrissey, “Hello,” “Transcriber,” “The Widowmaker,” “When I’m Dead” (crime fiction)

Jeannee Sacken, “Behind the Lens,” “Double Exposure” (literary suspense)

Alicia Boemi, “The Mailboat Dog” (children’s picture book)

Jess Lome, cartoonist and illustrator of children’s books

Norma Lundstrom, “Stand Still,” “Dogs, Ducks, and Devotion,” “Jars of Clay,” “The Chubby Girl,” “All Families Are Special”

Riley Preston, “Kindness ... Pass it On”

Alex Willan, “Unicorns are the Worst!,” “Dargons are the Worst!,” “Elves are the Worst!,” “Yetis are the Worst!” (children’s humorous picture books)

George Jreije, “Shad Hadid and the Alchemists of Alexandria” (middle grade fantasy adventure)

David Malone, “The Wordsmith” (middle grade fantasy adventure)

Nancy McConnell, “Into the Lion’s Mouth” (middle grade historical fiction)

Skyla Arndt, “Together We Rot” (teen paranormal romance)

Meg Bonney, “Everly,” “Rosewood Burning” (teen fantasy)

AP Goodman, “Legacy Academy” (teen fantasy)

J. Mercer, “In One Life and Out Another” (teen romance), “Shady Woods,” “The Little Wooden Box,” “Hands of Chaos” (teen fantasy)

Note: All programs are free. Registration is required when noted. Find more information, and the entire lineup of events, at mykpl.info.