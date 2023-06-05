A 25-year-old Kenosha man died after jumping into a water channel in the Chain O’ Lakes in Illinois early Sunday according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Unit deputies responded to the “Long Channel,” located between Petite Lake and Spring Lake, to a report of a man who went underwater, the department stated.

After several of hours of searching by marine unit members and the Lake Villa Protection District, including the utilization of a drone, at about 6:30 a.m. the deceased man’s body was recovered from the water.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was “likely heavily intoxicated” according to a preliminary investigation. Witnesses reportedly observed him drinking at a birthday party.

Following the party, the man returned to a residence in the 25100 block of West Forest Drive and jumped from a pier into the water with his clothes on. The man was able to swim to shore and a relative helped him remove his wet clothing and took him to bed.

According to the deaprtment, a short time later the man left bed, jumped into the water again, this time without clothing, and attempted to swim across the channel. The man went underwater as he swam across the channel.

The incident remains under investigation by the marine unit. The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and an autopsy is being scheduled.