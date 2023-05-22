It is Safe Boating Week and Coast Guard Station Kenosha hosted an event Monday to raise awareness about the dangers of boating and swimming in Lake Michigan and county lakes.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman issued a joint proclamation about Safe Boating Week, encouraging observance of safe boating practices.

They were joined by Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner, U.S. Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary members at the station.

Antaramian and Kerkman also helped created a public service announcement video that will be broadcast locally to remind area residents about best practices when on or in the water.

Kerkman took a turn at piloting a Coast Guard vessel during a demonstration cruise that followed her presentation.

Safe Boating Week

In 1952, a Coast Guard Auxiliary flotilla in Massachusetts began an annual “Safe Boating Week” of courtesy boat inspections and public education. Over the next five years, Auxiliary units across the country began their own annual observances with a focus on outreach to the boating community.

In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a Coast Guard-drafted resolution to establish National Safe Boating Week.

Annual events to promote smart and responsible boat operation are now hosted by numerous North American partner organizations under the coordination of the National Safe Boating Council.

Key facts

Drowning was reported as the cause of death in 81% of all boating fatalities.

Approximately 83% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

In 2021, the Coast Guard counted 4,439 accidents that involved 658 deaths, 2,641 injuries and approximately $67.5 million dollars of damage to property as a result of recreational boating accidents.

The fatality rate was 5.5 deaths per 100,000 registered recreational vessels. This rate represents a 15.4% decrease from the 2020 fatality rate of 6.5 deaths per 100,000 registered recreational vessels.

Only 16% of deaths occurred on boats where the operator had received boating safety instruction.

Operator inattention, operator inexperience, improper lookout, machinery failure and excessive speed as the top five primary contributing factors in accidents.