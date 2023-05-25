Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian has announced he will not seek re-election next year when his term ends.

Antaramian, 68, spoke with the Kenosha News about his decision Thursday morning in his office.

Antaramian, a Kenosha native, was first elected to the position in 1992 and served for 16 years before stepping down. Following eight years in the private sector, Antaramian was elected mayor again in 2016 and won re-election in 2020. His current term will expire in April 2024. Before becoming mayor in 1992 he served about a decade in the State Assembly representing the area.

"I've known for quite a while that I more than likely wasn't going to run," Antaramian said.

"As much as I've enjoyed this — and there are so many neat things going on in this community and you would like to always be there when more things happen — you also have to come to a point in time where it's time for someone else to take over. It's time for someone else to see what they can do. I believe I have left the community in a better way than when I found it. The community will still move forward and we have a lot of opportunity in front of us."

Antaramian said he looks forward to spending more time with his wife Linda and will never move out of the city.

"Kenosha is home," Antaramian said. "This is where my friends are, this is where I've grown up, this is where my family is. Everything that's important to me is in this town which is one of the reasons that I became mayor."

Antaramian, who highlighted his work bringing industry, entertainment and infrastructure improvements to the city, said the next mayor should have a clear vision for the future.

"Communities only have two ways to go, forward and backward," Antaramian said. "We've been moving forward and we have a lot of opportunity ahead of us."

Candidates for mayor can begin circulating nominating papers later this year. If required a primary would take place in February 2024.

See an in-depth interview with Mayor Antaramian in the Sunday Kenosha News.